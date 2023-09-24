Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

‘That was pretty crazy’ - a Typhoon fighter pilot has become the first to land and take off from a regular road as the RAF explores new ways to outmanoeuvre an enemy in battle.

Two RAF frontline jets landed and took off from the single lane road usually used for normal traffic in Tervo in Finland. The exercise’s purpose was to train pilots on how to survive an attack, disperse to remote locations and continue flying with little ground support.

The training comes during the ongoing conflict in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion, which the RAF said has said “reminds us all of the need to be able to disperse our aircraft and be more unpredictable”.

The road is usually used for normal road traffic but specially designed as an emergency landing strip to sustain aircraft activity if required (RAF)

One of the unnamed pilots who landed the first jet said: “Once we landed on the strip we stopped to refuel before taking off again, I couldn’t help but look around and think ‘I am sitting in a jet on a road in the middle of a forest in Finland’. That was pretty crazy and definitely a first.”

The second pilot added: “This is a great step forward for RAF Typhoon capability. We often talk about capability being the stuff that we fly with such as weapons and sensors.

“What is great about this is it a novel way of employing the jet, improving our survivability against modern threats and operating from dispersed locations, and also doing that while working closely with our allies who are absolutely critical to future operations.”

The exercise was also the first time the RAF had taken part in Exercise Baana, an annual Finnish Air Force’s routine flying training. The Norwegian Air Force also took part. The Typhoons were operating out of Rissala Air Base and Tervo Road Base in the Scandinavian country.

One of the jets touches down (AS1 Edyta Tomaszewicz )

The bases allow the RAF to expand pilots’ combat air knowledge by using emergency landing strips.

The RAF said the UK and Finland enjoyed a close defence relationship as NATO and Joint Expeditionary Force allies, often training and deploying together on exercises around the world.

Finnish troops also work alongside the British Armed Forces to train Ukrainian recruits in the UK.