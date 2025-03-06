Train passengers shown performance data for their stations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rail passengers in England are being shown how often trains are cancelled and delayed at individual stations for the first time.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said the policy heralds “a new era of rail accountability”.

Performance data produced by regulator the Office of Rail and Road is now available for more than 1,700 stations.

Digital screens at major stations are displaying the statistics, while the information for smaller stations is available to view online by scanning QR codes.

The screens also provide information on work operators and Network Rail are doing in their area to improve performance.

Train reliability across Britain is at a record low, with the equivalent of more than one in 25 services cancelled in the year to February 1.

Ms Alexander said: “Today marks the beginning of a new era of rail accountability.

“These displays are a step towards rebuilding trust with passengers using our railways, as we continue to tackle the root causes of frustrating delays and cancellations.

“Through fundamental rail reform, we’re sweeping away decades of dysfunctionality – putting passengers first, driving growth through connectivity as part of this Government’s Plan for Change.”

Data is available for the 14 operators funded by the Department for Transport (DfT), as well as for other train companies who have agreed it can be displayed.

Analysis by the PA news agency found Ealing Broadway in west London was the major station with the worst reliability of services in the four weeks to February 1.

That is out of the 77 stations with more than 10,000 scheduled services in that period.

The equivalent of 7.9% of services at Ealing Broadway – which is used by Elizabeth line and Great Western Railway trains – were cancelled.

Elizabeth line stations make up seven of the 10 worst for cancellations, including Bond Street (7.4%), Farringdon (6.5%) and Paddington (5.6%).

The other three stations are all on Merseyside’s Merseyrail network, which has suffered problems with trains being unable to draw electricity from the third rail during wintry weather.

The highest cancellation score of any station in England was 22.8% at Ince & Elton in Cheshire, which is one of the least used in the country.

It was scheduled to have just 92 services during the period.

Jacqueline Starr, chief executive of the Rail Delivery Group, which represents operators, said: “We know how frustrating it is for customers when their train is cancelled or delayed.

“By being transparent with this data and the positive actions we’re taking, it shows how serious the industry is in putting this right by continuing to strive for improvements.

“This send a clear message to customers the rail sector is committed to improving punctuality and to find solutions to make train services more reliable.”

Natasha Grice, director at watchdog Transport Focus, said: “Passengers tell us they want a reliable, on-time train service and will welcome improvements to information about the punctuality of their service and cancellations being shared more transparently.

“It’s important that the industry uses this information to drive up performance.”

The DfT is consulting on proposals for how Great British Railways will run.

The new public sector body will be responsible for overseeing train operations and railway infrastructure.