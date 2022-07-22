Jump to content
Rail workers set to strike on 27 July, union says

Walkout set to cripple services

Jane Dalton
Friday 22 July 2022 18:15
(PA Archive)

Rail workers from 14 train-operating companies will go on strike next Wednesday, it’s been confirmed, crippling rail services across the UK.

More than 40,000 workers will walk out in a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

The action could disrupt summer holiday travel and crowds heading to Euro 2022 and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The RMT union said there had been no breakthrough in talks.

The Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) has also announced a strike by its members at Avanti West Coast on the same day.

Staff have previously rejected the offer of a 4 per cent pay rise backdated to January, another 2 per cent rise next year and an additional 2 per cent contingent on “modernisation milestones” being met.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Strike action will take place next Wednesday as planned and our members are more determined than ever to secure a decent pay rise, job security and good working conditions.

“Network Rail have not made any improvement on their previous pay offer and the train companies have not offered us anything new.”

He said Network Rail had hreatened to impose compulsory redundancies and 50 per cent cuts to maintenance work if the union did not withdraw planned strike action.

“The train operating companies have put driver-only operations on the table along with ransacking our members’ terms and conditions,” he added.

On July 30, members of the drivers’ union Aslef at eight train operators across the country will go on strike.

More follows

