Angry commuter blocks bus too full to stop for new passengers during rail strike

Tempers were running high in the capital on the first of a series of transport strike days this week

Lamiat Sabin
Wednesday 22 June 2022 08:46
Angry commuter confronts bus driver as dozens wait for crammed buses in Tube strike

A frustrated Londoner blocked the passage of a packed bus and demanded the driver open the door as commuters’ patience were tested during rail strikes.

The man, one of dozens waiting at a bus stop in Blackhorse Road, east London on Tuesday, stood in front of the 123 and shouted for the driver to open the doors.

The video was filmed as people were commuting to work at 7am, during the first in series of transport strikes this week.

Twitter user David posted the video, adding: “Since 6.30am waiting for a bus but the buses still passing without stopping. And my patients and coworkers still waiting for me because of the #RailStrikes.

“And we are not allowed to strike. And my salary is totally worse than the ones that are striking. This country needs a change.”

The man was filmed obstructing the bus on the first day of the strikes

(Screenshot/Twitter)

In another tweet, he added: “Just a clarification [...] I never said that I’m angry because the rail workers are striking or that they don’t have the right to do it because they totally have it.

“Just saying that this is a mess and we need a change. I'm not blaming anyone in my tweet.”

Some 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 train operators walked out on Tuesday in a dispute over pay, jobs, and conditions in what is believed to be the largest rail strike for a generation.

Just a fifth of trains were running, while half of all lines were closed.

Train stations across the country were deserted on Tuesday, putting pressure on other transport services (Ian West/PA)

(PA Wire)

The Tube strike is expected to carry on up until about midday on Wednesday, when only 60 per cent of trains are expected to run as signallers and control room staff will not be doing their overnight shifts.

The rail strike is set to be repeated on Thursday 23 and Saturday 25 June, which is also expected to affect the Elizabeth line, London Overground services, and some Tube services.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Today’s turnout at picket lines has been fantastic and exceeded expectations in our struggle for job security, defending conditions and a decent pay rise.

“Our members will continue the campaign and have shown outstanding unity in the pursuit of a settlement to this dispute.

“RMT members are leading the way for all workers in this country who are sick and tired of having their pay and conditions slashed by a mixture of big business profits and Government policy.

“Now is the time to stand up and fight for every single railway worker in this dispute that we will win.”

Strikes are also planned for Thursday and Saturday. Talks between the RMT, Network Rail and train companies will resume on Wednesday, but Mr Lynch has said that the dispute could continue for months.

RMT has been asked by Network Rail to attend formal consultation talks next month on introducing “modern working practices”.

Network Rail official Tim Shoveller said the changes will mean “dumping outdated working practices and introducing new technology”.

He added: “We expect this will reduce roles by around 1,800, the vast majority of which will be lost through voluntary severance and natural wastage.”

