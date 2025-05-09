Urgent ‘do not eat’ warning issued for popular meal sold in Tesco and Morrisons
Rana Slow-Cooked Braised Beef Lasagne was pulled from shelves over seafood contamination fears
A popular beef lasagne meal has been pulled from major supermarkets over fears it could contain seafood, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) warned.
La Famiglia Rana Slow-Cooked Braised Beef Lasagne was removed from Tesco and Morrisons due to it possibly containing prawns and lobster.
“Giovanni Rana (UK) Ltd is recalling La Famiglia Rana Slow-Cooked Braised Beef Lasagne, due to a packaging error,” the FSA said.
“Some packs may contain Prawn & Lobster Lasagne, that contains crustaceans (prawns and lobster), which are not mentioned on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to crustaceans.”
Shellfish can cause severe and potentially life-threatening allergic reactions such as anaphylaxis, according to food allergy experts.
According to Allergy UK: “A fish/shellfish allergic reaction occurs when the body recognises the food protein as harmful and mounts an allergic response.
“An allergic reaction to seafood can be mild or moderate (swollen lips, face or eyes, itching, tingling mouth, hives, rash, abdominal pain, vomiting) or severe (breathing difficulties, dizziness or collapse). Fish/shellfish reactions have the potential to cause anaphylaxis, which is the most severe form of an allergic reaction.”
The La Famiglia Rana range is sold across multiple supermarkets, including Tesco and Morrisons, who have also put out their own recalls for the Italian meal.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments