Rangers fans are set to be removed from Glasgow’s George Square as police confirmed they were enforcing public order legislation following hours of celebrations which broke social distancing rules.

Thousands of fans took to the city’s streets on Saturday after the football team won its first Scottish Premiership trophy in a decade, despite warnings against gathering due to coronavirus restrictions.

Scotland’s Ch Supt Mark Sutherland said that due to the “rising level of disorder taking place and the threat to public safety” Police Scotland would be forced to “make use of powers available to officers under Section 14 of the Public Order Act 1986 to disperse those who have chosen to gather there”.

“This decision has not been taken lightly, the senior police officer on the ground will give direct instructions to those gathered and anyone in George Square should leave immediately,” he added.

The scenes, which Scotland’s justice secretary Humza Yousaf labelled “selfish and irresponsible behaviour”, began earlier in the day when a large group gathered in George Square following Rangers’ victory.

Fans sang and danced after ex-Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard’s side defeated Aberdeen 4-0 at Ibrox on the day they collected the silverware.

Police also confirmed they had made arrests in relation to anti-social behaviour, but a senior officer admitted it would not have been proportionate to disperse the crowd at George Square by force.

Over 20 officers are understood to have surrounded fans at the central landmark, with some being seen to confiscate alcohol and pour it away.

