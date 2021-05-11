Lockdown restrictions will be eased across most of Scotland next week, Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed.

The coronavirus protection level will be brought down from Monday, allowing indoor mixing between separate households and pubs and restaraunts to serve customers inside.

While most of the country will move to Level 2, Moray will remain in Level 3 due to a surge in cases and hospital admissions.

In Level 2, four people from two households can meet indoors, with hugging and overnight stays permitted, and travel around Scotland and the rest of the UK is allowed.

Cafes, pubs and restaurants can open indoors until 10:30pm for groups of a maximum six people from up to three households.