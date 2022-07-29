Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Residents are being evacuated following a huge fire in Reading which has left more than six homes burning.

Emergency services were called to Red Cottage Drive in Calcot in the early hours of this morning.

Thames Valley Police, Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service and South Central Ambulance Service have been working through the night to tackle the blaze and evacuate residents.

Police have reported no serious injuries at present but a triage centre has been set up at Calcot Infant School for anyone who has been displaced.

Thames Valley Police said Red Cottage Road is completely closed at this time.

More than 50 firefighters were at the scene at the peak of the blaze, Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) told the BBC.

“Two homes are severely damaged and many more affected,” they said.

According to the website uksocialhousing.co.uk, there are reportedly 49 registered social housing properties in that area.

Thames Valley Police tweeted at approximately 2am this morning: “At present, several residential properties have been destroyed by the fire and residents are being evacuated from the scene. There are no serious injuries reported at present, but further evacuations are under way.

“When residents arrive at the triage centre, please advise what property you are from, whether your vehicle remain on Red Cottage Drive, any medication required and any pets left at home address.”

People in the surrounding area have been urged to keep their windows and doors closed while the fire services tackle the blaze.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The latest blaze comes a week after Britain suffered a wave of devastasting wildfires which destroyed homes in the village of Wennington, east of London.

Fire crews battled at least 22 wildfires in England and Wales between 11am and 5.30pm, and hundreds of smaller vegetation fires.