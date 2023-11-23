Huge fire breaks out in Reading as thick smoke seen across the town

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A huge fire has broken out in Reading city centre with dramatic footage showing one person being rescued by a crane on the roof of the burning building.

Large plumes of black smoke have been seen filling the sky in the area and fire crews have asked members of the public to avoid the town centre.

Thames Valley Police and South Central Ambulance Service are also on the scene.

People took to social media to share videos of the massive black smoke cloud over the city.

One person on the ground spotted someone appearing to be trapped on the site being rescued by emergency services.

Others captured the event from several miles away, where the smoke cloud could still be seen.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “A number of our crews are currently on the scene.

“While emergency services work, we ask that people avoid the area where possible and close windows and doors if you live or work nearby.

“Thank you for your patience while we deal with this incident.”

An air ambulance was also attendance at the scene.

A Thames Valley Air Ambulance spokesperson said: “We can confirm that a critical care response vehicle was dispatched to provide advanced critical care at an incident in Reading today.”

It is not yet clear whether there have been any casualties.

The blaze has seemingly come from a new building development in Reading’s city centre, according to locals on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Office workers in nearby buildings told the Reading Chronicle that they were told to evacuate their building following the outbreak of the major fire.

Thames Valley Police confirmed their involvement in the incident, saying they had

More follows on this breaking news story...