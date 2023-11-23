✕ Close Reading fire: Hero crane driver rescues man trapped on top of burning tower block

A worker was dramatically rescued by a crane after a huge fire broke out at the top of a building in Reading city centre, with dramatic footage showing the person being lifted to safety.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire shortly after 11.30am on Thursday, with 50 firefighters at the scene alongside an Aerial Ladder Platform and Incident Command Unit.

Two people, including the individual rescued from the One Station Hill building, have been taken to hospital for smoke inhalation, neither of which are being treated as severe cases.

Footage on social media shows large plumes of black smoke filling the sky in the area, with offices nearby told to evacuate.

A spokesperson for Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue said: “Upon arrival, crews discovered a fire in a high-rise building under construction. Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus are using two main jets to fight the fire.

“We understand that two people were rescued by a crane and have been placed in the care of South Central Ambulance Service. All other people have been accounted for at this time.

Despite the blaze taking place nearby, Reading Train Station is still open and no train lines are affected.