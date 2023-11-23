Reading fire - live: Worker rescued by crane as firefighters tackle dramatic blaze near station
Two people have been taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation
A worker was dramatically rescued by a crane after a huge fire broke out at the top of a building in Reading city centre, with dramatic footage showing the person being lifted to safety.
Emergency services were alerted to the fire shortly after 11.30am on Thursday, with 50 firefighters at the scene alongside an Aerial Ladder Platform and Incident Command Unit.
Two people, including the individual rescued from the One Station Hill building, have been taken to hospital for smoke inhalation, neither of which are being treated as severe cases.
Footage on social media shows large plumes of black smoke filling the sky in the area, with offices nearby told to evacuate.
A spokesperson for Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue said: “Upon arrival, crews discovered a fire in a high-rise building under construction. Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus are using two main jets to fight the fire.
“We understand that two people were rescued by a crane and have been placed in the care of South Central Ambulance Service. All other people have been accounted for at this time.
Despite the blaze taking place nearby, Reading Train Station is still open and no train lines are affected.
Statement from Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service
A spokesperon for the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 11:38am on Thursday, 23 November, we received reports of a fire on Station Hill in Reading.
“Over 50 firefighters are at the scene alongside an Aerial Ladder Platform and Incident Command Unit.
“Upon arrival, crews discovered a fire in a high-rise building under construction. Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus are using two main jets to fight the fire. We understand that two people were rescued by a crane and have been placed in the care of South Central Ambulance Service. All other people have been accounted for at this time.
“Crews remain at the scene of the incident at this time. Please continue to avoid the area to allow emergency services access to the scene.”
Watch: Hero crane driver rescues man trapped on top of burning tower block
Reading fire: Hero crane driver rescues man trapped on top of burning tower block
The moment a hero crane driver rescues a man from a huge fire in Reading has been captured on camera. Footage shows the driver battling thick black plumes of smoke to rescue the man trapped on top of the tower block in Station Hill in Reading. The man can be seen climbing into the crane as he’s safely rescued. Crowds watching can be heard cheering. The fire broke out at 11.38am on Thursday (23 November) A Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue service spokesman said: “A number of our crews are currently on the scene. While emergency services work, we ask that people avoid the area where possible and close windows and doors if you live or work nearby.”
