Reading fire: Hero crane driver rescues man trapped on top of burning tower block

The moment a hero crane driver rescues a man from a huge fire in Reading has been captured on camera.

Footage shows the driver battling thick black plumes of smoke to rescue the man trapped on top of the tower block in Station Hill in Reading.

The man can be seen climbing into the crane as he’s safely rescued. Crowds watching can be heard cheering.

The fire broke out at 11.38am on Thursday (23 November)

A Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue service spokesman said: “A number of our crews are currently on the scene. While emergency services work, we ask that people avoid the area where possible and close windows and doors if you live or work nearby.”