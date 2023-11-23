Watch: Black smoke engulfs Reading tower block during huge fire

A large fire has broken out in Reading town centre with huge plumes of black smoke filling the sky.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the blaze which broke out late Thursday morning (23 November).

Fire crews are in the area near Station Hill.

Thames Valley Police and South Central Ambulance Service are also on the scene.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “A number of our crews are currently on the scene.

“While emergency services work, we ask that people avoid the area where possible and close windows and doors if you live or work nearby.”