Coleen Rooney is expected to take the witness stand for the first time in the high-profile libel trial against fellow footballer’s wife Rebekah Vardy.

The 36-year-old has so far been watching on with her husband, former England captail Wayne Rooney, as Ms Vardy has been quizzed about messages discussing leaking information to the press and her relationship with the media.

Ms Rooney is being sued by the wife of Premier League player Jamie Vardy for blaming her for passing information to the The Sun - which Ms Vardy denies.

She earned the nickname “Wagatha Christie” after detailing an elaborate scheme to work out where the leaks from Instagram were coming from.

Ms Vardy, who has given evidence at the High Court for three days in a row, has denied to the High Court leaking information to the The Sun was “standard practice”.

She also told the court on Thursday how she reacted when she first saw the “Wagatha Christie” post, texting her agent: “Wow that’s war.”

Ms Vardy is expected to have a short cross-examination by her own lawyer on Friday morning before Ms Rooney gives evidence.