Rebekah Vardy – live: Model ‘hid incriminating evidence’ ahead of trial, Rooney’s lawyer claims
It comes after Wayne Rooney told court he was asked to speak to Jamie Vardy to ‘calm down’ wife
Rebekah Vardy carried out a “cover up” to hide “incriminating evidence” ahead of the trial, Coleen Rooney’s lawyer claimed yesterday.
Ms Vardy’s lawyer accused Ms Rooney’s side of furthering “conspiracy theories” about the model allegedly deleting key message exchanges between herself and her agent.
Referring to the Whatsapp chat between the pair, Mr David Sherborne, Ms Rooney’s lawyer, said: “There is only one conclusion that the court should reach and that is that Mrs Vardy deleted the Whatsapp chat and that she has lied on oath and in her witness statement.”
Ms Vardy’s lawyer Mr Hugh Tomlinson said the footballer’s wife “accepts” her agent could have been the source of leaks to the press.
Mr Tomlinson also said Coleen Rooney - who is being sued for blaming leaks from her Instagram on Ms Vardy’s account - should pay a “substantial award of damages” to his client for “very serious libel”.
Neither Ms Rooney nor her husband, former England captain Wayne Rooney, were at the High Court for the closing remarks on the last day, with Ms Rooney’s lawyer saying they were on a trip with their children.
Ms Justice Steyn has now retired to consider her judgement in the case.
‘Go in the Instagram’
A key part of the trial centres around whether or not Rebekah Vardy directed her agent Caroline Watt to leak Ms Rooney’s private information to the press.
In one exchange between the pair, they discussed whether or not Ms Rooney had crashed her Honda car in America - a report of which later appeared in The Sun.
“Am I imagining this or did you say yesterday that Coleen had crashed her Honda? x,” Ms Watt asked Ms Vardy on Whatsapp.
“She defo has :) :) x. Go in the Instagram,” came Ms Vardy’s reply.
Later Ms Watts told Ms Vardy that “Halls”, meaning Sun reporter Andy Halls, “is trying to do a story on Coleen crashing her car but her PR won’t even reply”.
She continued: “I’ve told him I’m 100% confident that it happened but don’t know how.”
“Haha she defo did x,” Ms Vardy responded.
Wagatha Christie: The most important evidence in Rebekah Vardy vs Coleen Rooney trial
Footballer’s wives battle in the High Court over accusations Ms Vardy leaked stories to the media
Ms Vardy hid ‘incriminating evidence’, Ms Rooney’s lawyer claimed
Here are the key moments from Day Seven:
- Ms Vardy carried out ‘cover up’ to hide ‘incriminating evidence’, Ms Rooney’s lawyer argued. “There is only one conclusion that the court should reach and that is that Mrs Vardy deleted the Whatsapp chat and that she has lied on oath and in her witness statement.”
“There is only one reason that she has taken such a step...it was done to cover up incriminating evidence, there is no other plausible explanation.”
- The Rooneys miss court on final day of Wagatha Christie trial. Their lawyer, highlighting the husband and wife had attended the trial throughout so far, said: “They had a long-standing travel arrangement with their four children which was booked in advance by their lawyers.”
- Ms Vardy’s lawyer argued Ms Rooney should pay out ‘substantial damages’. In Ms Vardy’s closing submissions, her legal team argued: “A substantial award of damages should be made in this case.
“The libel was very serious and was published to a huge number of people. Mrs Vardy has suffered very serious (and continuing) abuse as a result. The defence has concluded in an aggressive manner, including at the trial, greatly aggravating the damage caused.”
- Coleen Rooney stands by Wagatha Christie post ‘even more’ at end of trial. Discussing the viral social media post, Ms Rooney’s barrister said: “It is what she believed at the time... and it is what she believes even more so now that we have got to the end of the case.”
- Rebekah Vardy “accepts” her agent could have been the source of leaks to the press, her lawyer said. Speaking about Ms Vardy, Mr Tomlinson said: “She does not know to this day what happened, she does not know where this information came from... It is possible, as she now accepts, that the source of the leak could well be Caroline Watt.”
“Mrs Vardy has obviously made mistakes. One of the mistakes that she made.. is that she trusted someone she shouldn’t have trusted,” said Mr Tomlinson, referring to Ms Watt.
Wagatha Christie: The most important evidence in the Rebekah Vardy vs Coleen Rooney libel trial
Coleen Rooney is being sued for defamation by Rebekah Vardy after she publicly accused the latter of being behind the leaking her private information to the press.
Although Ms Rooney only accused “Rebekah Vardy’s account” of being the source of the stories in her infamous ‘Wagatha Christie’ reveal post, a judge has ruled that Ms Rooney has to prove that Ms Vardy had a direct hand in the leaking of information.
“I believe that Mrs Vardy knew that this was happening, whether it was Mrs Vardy herself or it was someone she’s given permission to,” Ms Rooney told the High Court this week.
Holly Bancroft reports:
Wagatha Christie: The most important evidence in Rebekah Vardy vs Coleen Rooney trial
Footballer’s wives battle in the High Court over accusations Ms Vardy leaked stories to the media
Wagatha Christie timeline: How the Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy row unfolded
After months of legal wrangling, the much anticipated “Wagatha Christie” High Court libel trial is set to begin.
Tom Pilgrim looks back over the public row between footballers’ wives Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy over the past two and a half years:
How the Wagatha Christie row unfolded
Here’s how the public row between the footballers’ wives erupted over the past two and a half years
Rebekah Vardy accepts agent could be source of leaks, lawyer says
Rebekah Vardy accepts it is possible that her friend and former agent may have been the source of leaks at the centre of the High Court libel case she has brought against fellow footballer’s wife Colleen Rooney, her barrister has revealed.
Hugh Tomlinson QC said Ms Vardy and her agent Caroline Watt occasionally “used the language of leaking”.
In a social media post that quickly went viral in October 2019, Coleen Rooney said she had set up a “sting operation” to catch whoever was passing on stories about her to The Sun, and concluded the leaks came from “Rebekah Vardy’s account”.
My colleague Jane Dalton has the details here:
Rebekah Vardy accepts agent could be source of leaks, lawyer says
Footballer’s wife and agent occasionally ‘used the language of leaking’, barrister tells libel hearing
Coleen Rooney-Rebekah Vardy timeline: What happened in the ‘Wagatha Christie’ libel case?
The libel case being fought between footballers’ wives Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy – married to Derby County manager Wayne Rooney and Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy respectively – has returned to the High Court in London and is continuing to excite interest.
Ms Rooney, 35, is being sued for defamation by Ms Vardy, 39, after she publicly accused the latter of being the source of stories about her that were leaked to The Sun newspaper.
The saga began on 19 October 201 when Ms Rooney took to Twitter to issue an astonishing attack on Ms Vardy, accusing her of betraying her confidence in pursuit of personal gain.
Joe Sommerlad has more:
What happened in the ‘Wagatha Christie’ libel case?
Footballers’ wives at High Court to settle long-running defamation dispute
The final plot twist in Wagatha Christie? No one can possibly win
Tom Peck, political sketch writer has been at the Vardy vs Rooney trial every day. Here he delivers his final verdict:
“Turn down the sound in Court 13 and stare upon its cold stone walls; its towering leaded light windows; its ornate oak panelling and wrought iron chandeliers. Observe the grandiose men in their gowns and wigs and one sees a fully formed tableau of an entirely Dickensian world. At the end of cases that have borne every outward resemblance to this one, it would not have been uncommon to see an unfortunate man transported to Botany Bay for life for the theft of a loaf of bread.
The grand oak clock high up on its walls has turned through 150 years or more. If it contained a photographic camera, the roll of film within would scarcely have recorded the change of actual centuries of human life.
That the set of this mad drama has not been redressed since the days of the workhouse only makes the script more startling. The clipped tones of public school barristers have rung around this room forever. They have never before been called in to arbitrate over what amounts to very little more than a very high stakes Instagram bitchfest that’s somehow been allowed to run up a bill of three million quid or more.”
Read the full piece here:
Opinion: The final plot twist in Wagatha Christie? No one can possibly win
Given costs are already thought to be well over a million each, Wagatha Christie is a six-figure lottery in which a ticket costs 10 times more than the jackpot
The most important evidence in the Rebekah Vardy vs Coleen Rooney libel trial
Coleen Rooney is being sued for defamation by Rebekah Vardy after she publicly accused the latter of being behind the leaking her private information to the press.
Although Ms Rooney only accused “Rebekah Vardy’s account” of being the source of the stories in her infamous ‘Wagatha Christie’ reveal post, a judge has ruled that Ms Rooney has to prove that Ms Vardy had a direct hand in the leaking of information.
“I believe that Mrs Vardy knew that this was happening, whether it was Mrs Vardy herself or it was someone she’s given permission to,” Ms Rooney told the High Court this week.
The case - and whether it is won or lost by Ms Rooney - boils down to whether Ms Rooney’s lawyers can prove Ms Vardy knew about the leaks and instructed her agent, Caroline Watt, to feed information to The Sun.
Here are the most crucial pieces of evidence from the trial:
Wagatha Christie: The most important evidence in Rebekah Vardy vs Coleen Rooney trial
Footballer’s wives battle in the High Court over accusations Ms Vardy leaked stories to the media
Cast of characters in the Rebekah Vardy vs Coleen Rooney trial
Across seven days at Britain’s High Court, the personal lives of Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney have been picked apart with eviscerating care by the country’s top libel lawyers.
“The genie of confidentiality cannot be put back in the bottle once the defence has been filed,” Ms Rooney’s legal team warned ahead of trial, but Ms Vardy pressed ahead regardless - eager to prove that she did not leak Ms Rooney’s private information to The Sun.
Like a tornado sucking in debris, the libel trial has enveloped more and more people daily. Pop star Peter Andre had the size of his manhood discussed in court, model Danielle Lloyd was referred to as a “b****”, and yet others - who had never had a day’s publicity before - found themselves supporting acts in the unfolding drama.
Here are the bystanders in the ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial:
Wagatha Christie: Cast of characters in the Rebekah Vardy vs Coleen Rooney trial
From pop star Peter Andre to television personality Danielle Lloyd - who’s who in the High Court libel trial?
Day Seven: What happened on the last day of Rooney vs Vardy at the High Court?
In the final day of Rebekah Vardy’s libel trial against Coleen Rooney, both sides lawyers did their best to fight their corner. Ms Rooney’s lawyer David Sherborne accused Ms Vardy of a “cover up” in which she hid “incriminating evidence”. Ms Vardy’s lawyer Hugh Tomlinson QC pointed the finger at Ms Vardy’s agent Caroline Watt, saying she was “the obvious suspect” for story leaks.
Here are the key moments from Day Seven:
- Ms Vardy carried out ‘cover up’ to hide ‘incriminating evidence’, Ms Rooney’s lawyer argued. “There is only one conclusion that the court should reach and that is that Mrs Vardy deleted the Whatsapp chat and that she has lied on oath and in her witness statement.”
“There is only one reason that she has taken such a step...it was done to cover up incriminating evidence, there is no other plausible explanation.”
- The Rooneys miss court on final day of Wagatha Christie trial. Their lawyer, highlighting the husband and wife had attended the trial throughout so far, said: “They had a long-standing travel arrangement with their four children which was booked in advance by their lawyers.”
- Ms Vardy’s lawyer argued Ms Rooney should pay out ‘substantial damages’. In Ms Vardy’s closing submissions, her legal team argued: “A substantial award of damages should be made in this case.
“The libel was very serious and was published to a huge number of people. Mrs Vardy has suffered very serious (and continuing) abuse as a result. The defence has concluded in an aggressive manner, including at the trial, greatly aggravating the damage caused.”
- Coleen Rooney stands by Wagatha Christie post ‘even more’ at end of trial. Discussing the viral social media post, Ms Rooney’s barrister said: “It is what she believed at the time... and it is what she believes even more so now that we have got to the end of the case.”
- Rebekah Vardy “accepts” her agent could have been the source of leaks to the press, her lawyer said. Speaking about Ms Vardy, Mr Tomlinson said: “She does not know to this day what happened, she does not know where this information came from... It is possible, as she now accepts, that the source of the leak could well be Caroline Watt.”
“Mrs Vardy has obviously made mistakes. One of the mistakes that she made.. is that she trusted someone she shouldn’t have trusted,” said Mr Tomlinson, referring to Ms Watt.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies