✕ Close Related video: Coleen Rooney arrives at High Court for the start of ‘Wagatha Christie’ dispute

Rebekah Vardy is set to return to the stand as her libel trial against Coleen Rooney enters its second day.

The wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has taken her fellow footballer’s wife to court after being accused of leaking “false stories” to the press.

The opening day at the High Court in London saw Ms Vardy asked about an interview in which she shared details about the “size of Peter Andre’s manhood” - which she said she “deeply regrets”.

Her lawyer also claimed Ms Rooney, who is married to ex-England striker Wayne Rooney, “revelled” in being nicknamed “Wagatha Christie” after her viral social media that alleged Ms Vardy was behind the leaks.

Mrs Vardy denies leaking stories and is suing Mrs Vardy for libel.

The trial finally kicked off on Tuesday following months of preliminary hearings and more than two years after the post that triggered the legal battle.