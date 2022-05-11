Rebekah Vardy - live: Evidence to continue as Coleen Rooney trial enters second day
Rebekah Vardy says she was ‘forced’ to share details about their sexual encounter
Related video: Coleen Rooney arrives at High Court for the start of ‘Wagatha Christie’ dispute
Rebekah Vardy is set to return to the stand as her libel trial against Coleen Rooney enters its second day.
The wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has taken her fellow footballer’s wife to court after being accused of leaking “false stories” to the press.
The opening day at the High Court in London saw Ms Vardy asked about an interview in which she shared details about the “size of Peter Andre’s manhood” - which she said she “deeply regrets”.
Her lawyer also claimed Ms Rooney, who is married to ex-England striker Wayne Rooney, “revelled” in being nicknamed “Wagatha Christie” after her viral social media that alleged Ms Vardy was behind the leaks.
Mrs Vardy denies leaking stories and is suing Mrs Vardy for libel.
The trial finally kicked off on Tuesday following months of preliminary hearings and more than two years after the post that triggered the legal battle.
Images from first day
Here are some images of both parties on the first day of the trial:
‘It’s ...... Rebekah Vardy’s account’: Original post
A quick look at Coleen Rooney’s social media shows the original post is still there.
To save you scrolling back to 2019, here it is:
Key takeaways from first day of trial
While we are waiting for the second day of the trial to start, here is a reminder of what happened yesterday when it kicked off:
Seven most explosive moments from first day of ‘Wagatha Christie’ libel trial
Footballers’ wives Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney meet face-to-face in the High Court
The second day of the trial will begin at 10.30am today.
Rebekah Vardy’s cross examination by Coleen Rooney’s barrister is due to continue.
Watch this space for more updates as the trial resumes.
What is Coleen Rooney’s defence?
The court heard on the first day of the libel trial on Tuesday that Coleen Rooney, who has been accused by Rebekah Vardy of defamation, will rely on a public interest defence.
But the High Court also heard that Ms Rooney did not put her accusations that Ms Vardy betrayed her trust – by leaking stories to the Sun newspaper – to her in advance of publishing her viral tweet that garnered her the nickname ‘Wagatha Christie’.
Another defence is that the betrayal allegations are true, which she would need to prove.
Vardy has ‘no knowledge’ that ex-agent’s phone ‘fell in sea’
Rebekah Vardy said – on the first day of the libel trial on Tuesday – that she was unaware that her former agent’s phone had allegedly fallen into the North Sea.
Ms Vardy has been accused by Coleen Rooney of leaking her personal information to the press, for which Ms Vardy is suing her for defamation.
Ms Vardy has since alleged her former agent Caroline Watt could have been responsible for viewing Ms Rooney’s Instagram Stories and giving the information to the Sun newspaper.
Ms Watt had claimed earlier this year, ahead of the trial, that data could not be extracted from her phone in 2021 as her phone had fallen into the North Sea after a boat she was travelling on hit choppy waters.
Ms Vardy has claimed, in her written statement, to have “no personal knowledge” of this alleged incident happening.
‘It’s..... Rebekah Vardy’s account’
Here’s a run-down by Colin Drury of how the ‘Wagatha Christie’ case first started
Coleen Rooney accuses Rebekah Vardy of leaking her Instagram stories to ‘The Sun’
‘It’s been tough keeping it to myself and not making any comment at all, especially when the stories have been leaked,’ says wife of former England captain
ICYMI: Trial focuses on claim about Peter Andre’s ‘manhood’
The libel trial took an unexpected turn when Peter Andre, and his sex life, was dragged into the proceedings.
The High Court heard that Rebekah Vardy divulged information about her alleged fling with the former pop star to the press.
But Ms Vardy, who is suing fellow WAG Coleen Rooney for defamation, claimed that she had been “forced” by her ex-husband to make the claim about Mr Andre’s alleged small “manhood” to the News of the World.
You can read more about this here:
Rebekah Vardy says she regrets telling paper about ‘size of Peter Andre’s manhood’
Rebekah Vardy claims her ex-husband ‘forced’ her to reveal the information
Vardy’s and Rooney’s lawyers: Who are they?
Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney are being represented at the High Court by two top lawyers who have a list of high-profile former clients.
Ms Vardy is represented by veteran media barrister Hugh Tomlinson, whose previous clients include Prince Charles, easyJet founder Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, footballer Rio Ferdinand, and Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.
All we know about Rebekah Vardy’s ‘super injunction’ barrister Hugh Tomlinson
Rebekah Vardy’s legal representative has a long career of fighting libel cases on behalf of celebrities and public figures
Ms Rooney’s barrister David Sherborne has a client list including the late Diana, Princess of Wales, Hollywood actor Michael Douglas and former prime minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie.
All we know about Coleen Rooney’s lawyer who represented Johnny Depp and the Trumps
David Sherborne has a history of representing the rich and famous in high-profile libel cases
‘It is something I deeply regret'
Rebekah Vardy was asked whether it was “respectful” of Peter Andre’s “right not to share this information” about their sexual encounter with a newspaper.
She replied: “I was forced into a situation by my ex-husband to do this. It is something that I deeply regret… It is not nice to read and I understand why this is being used and to me this is mudslinging and I was also threatened with mudslinging by Mrs Rooney’s team.”
Asked the question again by Coleen Rooney’s barrister David Sherborne, Mrs Vardy said: “The circumstances around it were completely different.”
She later said she did not ask Mr Andre for his permission or tell him it was going to happen in advance.
Mr Sherborne asked: “Did you feel particularly strongly about the size of his manhood that it should be made public?”
Mrs Vardy replied: “It was something that I was forced to say.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.