Red Arrow makes emergency landing after cockpit canopy smashed open in bird strike

The pilot was forced to cut the display short and make an emergency landing

Holly Bancroft
Monday 29 August 2022 11:29
A Red Arrows plane was forced to make an emergency landing on Sunday after it collided with a bird during a display flight, shattering the windscreen.

The cracked cockpit canopy can clearly be seen in pictures of the plane, taken as it comes into land at Hawarden airport in Wales.

The pilot had been flying the plane at the Rhyl Air Show at the weekend but was forced to cut the display a few minutes short. Dramatic photos show a huge hole in the windscreen above the pilot’s head as the plane lands.

Red 6 peeled away from the display team and headed back to Hawarden under an “emergency 7700 squawk transponder code” - meaning an emergency.

A bird strike caused the cockpit canopy to crack open

(Paul Rowbotham / SWNS)

The pilot arrived back at the airport a few minutes earlier than planned

(Paul Rowbotham / SWNS)

David Montenegro, the officer commanding the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, said: “Steve (Ogston), the pilot of Red 6, is a bit shaken but well.

“His immediate actions - delivered calmly and correctly with the support of his colleagues - ensured a safe outcome.”

The seven red Hawk T1 jets had left the airport at 4.30pm for their second performance of the weekend. The team were due to arrive back at 5.10pm, but just after 4.45pm Red 6 squawked the emergency transponder code.

The fire service at Hawarden airport was on hand to assist as the plane landed.

One of the Red Arrows jets suffered a bird strike on Sunday

(Paul Rowbotham / SWNS)

A spokesperson for the team said: “Thank you to everyone at this weekend’s Rhyl airshow. We had to finish today’s Red Arrows display a few minutes early after one of our jets suffered a bird strike, damaging the cockpit canopy.

“This type of incident is not uncommon in aviation and is extremely well-trained for. In this instance, Red 6 and the whole team responded perfectly together, with no further risk to the pilot and aircraft.

“Happy to report the jet landed safely and the pilot is unhurt. Thank you for all of the well-wishes and many messages of support asking about the pilot.”

Additional reporting by SWNS.

