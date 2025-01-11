Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has said the UK must engage “confidently” with China as she arrived in Beijing for a visit that is being overshadowed by market turbulence at home.

Ms Reeves said she would be “candid” with the Asian giant on matters like democratic values, and that simply choosing not to engage with the world’s second-largest economy “is no choice at all”.

The chancellor said “pragmatic and predictable” relations with Beijing would help boost economic growth and trade amid a sharp rise in interest rates in the UK.

“The fiscal rules that I set out in my budget in October are non-negotiable, and growth is the number one mission of this government to make our country better off,” Ms Reeves told reporters in Beijing, according to Reuters.

The chancellor is meeting her counterpart He Lifeng in Beijing on Saturday to discuss trade and investment as well as raise “difficult issues” including the country’s support for Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to the Treasury.

However, the trip is overshadowed by concerns over increasing government borrowing costs as yields on UK bonds surged to the highest point since 2008.

open image in gallery Rachel Reeves ( PA Wire )

The Treasury has said that making Britain better will be “at the forefront of the chancellor’s mind” as Ms Reeves embarks on the visit.

“We cannot ignore the fact that China is the second-largest economy worldwide and our fourth-largest trading partner, with exports supporting close to half a million jobs in the UK,” Ms Reeves wrote in the Times.

“Choosing not to engage with China is therefore no choice at all. The UK must engage confidently with China in areas of trade that benefit the UK’s national interest,” she wrote.

The chancellor added on Friday that it was “important to have open and frank dialogue in areas where we agree, but also in areas where we have different views.”

“This engagement also needs to advance broader UK interests. We must speak often and candidly with China where we disagree, including on democratic values and freedoms, Hong Kong, and support for Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine,” Ms Reeves said.

The chancellor’s visit follows a dialogue opened last year between prime minister Keir Starmer and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the first between the two countries’ leaders since 2018.

Mr Starmer has expressed interest in building a relationship with China that is “rooted in the UK’s national interests”.

British car manufacturers like Jaguar Land Rover “export substantially to Chinese markets”, Ms Reeves said, adding that the UK would “want to help them to grow”.

open image in gallery Andrew Bailey ( PA Wire )

In Beijing, Ms Reeves is expected to be joined by Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority Nikhil Rathi and senior representatives from some of Britain’s biggest financial services firms.

The UK government has said it firmly recognises that the two countries “will not, and do not, always agree” as it resets relations with Beijing and promised to “challenge” Mr Xi’s administration where necessary amid long-standing human rights concerns.