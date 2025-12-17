Farage urged to apologise by ex-schoolmates in letter amid racism allegations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A group of former schoolmates of Nigel Farage has for the first time come together to call on the Reform UK leader to apologise amid allegations of racism in his youth.

Some 25 former pupils and one ex-teacher at Dulwich College have signed an open letter to Mr Farage, which also calls on him to make it clear he has renounced what they allege are “racist, antisemitic and fascist views”, and to recognise the events they say took place.

The Reform leader has insisted he never made racist remarks in a “malicious or nasty way”, following the reports of the allegations levelled against him.

Mr Farage has sought to counter the claims by suggesting he has received letters of support from other classmates denying the allegations.

He also accused broadcasters who asked him questions about the reports of double standards, as at the time he attended the south London school from the mid-1970s they aired programmes which would now be considered racist.

Reform deputy leader Richard Tice has meanwhile described the allegations as “made-up twaddle”, while the party has suggested they are politically motivated attacks.

In a letter first published on Wednesday by The Guardian, and seen by the Press Association, the signatories said it is “false” to suggest their allegations are politically motivated, as they “represent a broad swathe of professional backgrounds and political opinions”.

They added: “Most of us have had no contact since we left Dulwich. Until writing this letter, we have not acted as a group. We have neither plotted nor conspired. All we have in common is that we either directly experienced or witnessed your racist and antisemitic behaviour.”

The signatories also said it was “not true” they had only come forward since Reform began leading in the polls, pointing to previous reporting from as far back as 2013 in which similar allegations were made.

The group also countered Mr Farage’s suggestions “that the kind of language we recall you saying was typical of the cultural climate of Britain at the time”.

While they said there was “some truth to this”, they added: “However, these personalities did not make direct or personal remarks. They did not intimidate Jewish boys with references to perishing in gas chambers, as you did.

“They did not order a Black child of nine to ten years of age to go back to Africa, as you did. They did not chant vile racist ditties, as you did. Your behaviour was exceptional, even for those times.”

Their letter concluded: “While we agree that no-one should be judged in later life on the basis of what they have said or done in their youth, those seeking high office need to own their past and demonstrate honesty.”

Among the signatories are the filmmaker Peter Ettedgui, and Nick Gordon Brown, whose allegations were first reported by The Guardian in November.

One signatory, Martin Rosell, appears to be politically active, as a campaigner with the Liberal Democrats in Salisbury.

The majority of the signatories, 20, are named, while five former pupils and one teacher are not.

Mr Ettedgui told PA: “I suspect Reform will say this letter is evidence that we are somehow plotting together. So for the record, I can confirm that this is the very first time that a group of us has come together to refute the dishonest denials of Farage and his party.”

The group thought it was time to respond collectively because of the varied responses given by Mr Farage and Reform, he added.

Asked how he felt about the prospect of Mr Farage entering power, Mr Ettedgui told PA: “Would you want your school bully, someone who said awful, racist things to you, to be your prime minister?”

A Reform spokesman said: “These latest attacks are a naked attempt to discredit Reform and Nigel Farage.

“Instead of debating Reform on the substance of our ideas and policies, the left-wing media and deeply unpopular Labour Party are now using 50-year-old smears in a last act of desperation.

“The British public see right through this witch hunt.”