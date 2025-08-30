Reform UK council removes St George’s flags and bunting over public safety fears

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Reform UK-led council is taking down the display of St George’s Cross and the Union Flag across Durham over concerns for public safety.

Durham County Council said it had noticed an increased number of flags across the county that it believed were compromising public safety for both drivers and pedestrians. It said other displays, such as painted markings on the roads, roundabouts and zebra crossings, had also been noticed.

It has warned residents not to hang flags in areas that may obstruct visibility for drivers or pedestrians, or in locations where they are poorly secured.

In a statement on Friday, the council said: “While we understand and respect the community's desire to express national pride, celebration, or remembrance, it is important to ensure such expressions do not compromise public safety.

“Yesterday we were left with no choice but to remove bunting across a road at New Brancepeth, following a risk assessment. The rope involved was so strong that, had a high-sided vehicle driven into it, the poles it was attached to could have been pulled down.”

open image in gallery The council said that initially it would only be removing displays that were a hazard to the public ( Yui Mok/PA Wire )

The council said that, at first, it would only be removing flags or decorations that were posing a risk to the public, although it said some flags had already been taken down by third parties.

“We encourage residents to consider safer and more appropriate locations for flags or other displays that do not involve highway infrastructure and conform to all appropriate standards and regulations.”

The council’s decision to remove the flags comes amid a growing trend of displaying St George’s Cross and Union flags across the country.

It is believed to be a part of an organised effort called “Operation Raise the Colours”, an online movement backing far-right figures including Tommy Robinson. The movement has sparked fears that the flags could deepen division within communities, with some fearing that an anti-immigration agenda is behind their display. As a result, councils are taking them down.

Birmingham City Council and Tower Hamlets Council said they removed flags to protect council infrastructure, in line with “a policy setting out which flags are flown from council buildings and on which occasions”.

open image in gallery The Portsmouth City Council is removing the St George’s Cross that was painted on its facade this week ( Portsmouth City Council/PA Wire )

This week, the Portsmouth Guildhall, a 19th-century landmark, was defaced by vandals who painted a St George’s Cross onto its exterior, which the council has called “upsetting”.

On Friday, Portsmouth City Council said it had a legal duty to remove any symbols painted on roads but that no action would be taken to remove flags displayed on lamp posts or other public spaces would not be taken down unless they posed a hazard.

A spokesperson said: “The Guildhall is a civic and cultural landmark of great importance to the city and its residents.

“Damaging it is upsetting, unlawful and costly to repair. Although the painting has been removed, there is still visible damage.”

Also on Friday, Essex police said they were looking for two men after St George's crosses and the words "this is England" were painted on an Islamic centre building the night before. Gavin Callaghan, the Labour leader of Basildon Council, posted photos of the vandalism on X, saying the damage was "a disgrace".