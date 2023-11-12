Watch live as King Charles leads Remembrance Sunday ceremony at Cenotaph

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Britain marks Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph on Whitehall, commemorating British military service members who died in both World Wars and later conflicts.

The nation will fall silent on Sunday as King Charles III leads a moving service.

A two-minute silence will take place across the UK at 11am and wreaths will be laid by members of the royal family, senior politicians and dignitaries at the Cenotaph in London.

A major policing operation remains in place after more than 120 arrests – mostly far-right counter-protesters – following a pro-Palestinian march that was held on Armistice Day.

Charles will lead the country at the Whitehall memorial in commemorating the end of the First World War and other conflicts involving British and Commonwealth forces.

Almost 10,000 veterans and 800 Armed Forces personnel from all three services will take part in a march-past.

They will be joined by thousands of members of the public who will line Whitehall to watch the service.