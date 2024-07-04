Outrage over £450 a month studio flat inside a family’s garage

Support truly

An apparent garage advertised as “the perfect starter home” for a single person has caused outrage after it was put on the market for £450 a month.

The eye-popping abode has several unusual features including a toilet and shower in the main living space alongside the prospective tenants’ sofa bed.

The ceiling also appears to be covered in what looks like bathroom tiles and there are, perhaps unsurprisingly, there are no lampshades included.

But on the plus side, all bills are included within the furnished flat and it is within walking distance of a Costa, Greggs, Tesco, and a local library.

The ideal tenant will not “mind noise” as it is seemingly a garage attached to a family home with small children.

Described as student-friendly, the landlord has stressed that the home is not suitable for families or anyone with a pet.

The landlord also specifies that it does not have a fireplace.

The apparent garage has been fitted with bathing, eating and sleeping facilities. ( OpenRent )

The property was described as the ‘perfect starter home’. ( OpenRent )

The property’s OpenRent description reads: “This is a small studio-room annexe to the rear of a private garden.

“It is within a family home with small children, so we are looking for someone who doesn’t mind noise during the day.

“The studio room has a sofa bed, drawers, TV, shower, toilet, toaster, kettle and microwave oven.

“It’s the perfect starter home for a single person only.

“The property is a great location for transport, shopping and everything you need, all within walking distance. Examples include Costa, Greggs, Tesco, Library

“The train station is 10 mins walk approx, and there are a load of busses into Leeds and Bradford within walking distance again.

“Feel free to ask questions.”

The prospective tenant must ‘not mind’ noise as it is attached to a family home. ( OpenRent )

The property is reportedly in walking distance of ameneties like Greggs and Tesco. ( OpenRent )

The property caused a storm after it was shared on TikTok, where users were quick to question the legality of the home.

One even compared it to a prison cell due to the existence of the toilet within the main living space.

Reacting to the cramped conditions inside, one viewer wrote: “Imagine having to do the dishes bent over the toilet.”

“Not the prison toilet/sink combo,” wrote a second while a third added: “That’s vile.”

“It looks like a shack in a shanty town,” chimed a fourth.

Others called into question the legality of the property and one viewer revealed that they had flagged the listing, which is no longer active, to the council.

“I logged this with Leeds city council and their private sector team are investigating!” they wrote.

A spokesperson from Leeds City Council toldThe Independent: “The Council has a robust policy for addressing the quality homes in the private rented sector, from supporting landlords who provide good quality homes via the LeedsRental Standard, to addressing those who fail in meeting their legal duties.

“We are aware of the property in question and are addressing issues in accordance with our legal duty and in line with Council policy.”