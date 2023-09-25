Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Renters want to own their own home so they can start a family, make a difference in the local community and have space to grow their own fruit and veg.

Research of 1,000 adults saving to get on the property ladder also revealed 14 per cent would like more room to start their own business in the hope of being their own boss one day.

And 19 per cent would like to be able to foster or adopt their own pet, without having a landlord to worry about.

It also emerged one in three would simply like to “feel like a grown up” and 15 per cent want to create a wild space in their garden to do their bit for nature.

A spokesperson from Shared Ownership Week, which commissioned the research, said: “The research has shown there are more reasons than you’d think as to why people would love to buy.

“It’s not simply a financial matter, of getting on the property ladder and knowing you’ve made a sound investment.

“Millions of renters have a desire to do good in their little corner of the world, that is a lot easier when you own it.”

The research also found 55 per cent of renters consider it difficult to truly settle in one area when they’re unable to get on the ladder there.

But 21 per cent are having significant difficulties buying their first property, with another 46 per cent having at least somewhat of a hard time.

While 43 per cent feel they’ve not been able to make their current rental property feel like a home.

More than a fifth (22 per cent) lament that they don’t have an outdoor space to call their own, and 19 per cent feel held back in what they want to do in life, by not owning property.

On average, renters have been saving for just over four-and-a-half years, without being able to make that first step.

As a result, 76 per cent go as far as to say buying their own home feels like ‘an impossible dream’.

And 37 per cent don’t believe buying a property is a realistic possibility, even in another five years.

Of those who are saving, 25 per cent said it makes them feel miserable, while 22 per cent are just annoyed, according to the OnePoll.com figures.

Shared Ownership Week’s spokesperson added: “In today’s housing market, getting on the property ladder may seem like a daunting task, but it’s absolutely achievable with the right guidance and resources.

“Becoming a homeowner is not just about having a place to call your own; it’s a milestone that signifies financial stability and a bright future.

“As the real estate market evolves, so do the opportunities for homeownership – there are lots of options, like shared ownership, that can help turn the dream into reality.”

Here are 10 reasons renters want to own their home:

1. Feeling like you truly belong where you live

2. Being able to finally feel like a ‘grown up’

3. Being able to host friends and family for once rather than the other way around

4. Grow your own fruit and vegetables

5. To have your own space to develop your cooking and baking skills

6. To foster or adopt a pet

7. To start a family

8. You can put down roots in a local area and make a difference in the local community

9. Create a wild space in the back garden to do my bit for wildlife

10. Want to have the room to set up my own business