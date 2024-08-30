Reverend Richard Coles hit with double tragedy after death of beloved dogs

Support truly

Reverend Richard Coles has shared the news that his two dogs have died on the same day.

The former BBC Radio 4 broadcaster and Church of England clergyman Richard, 62, shared a photo of his two dogs as they ran through a field.

“Daisy and Pongo, having lived all their long lives together, departed together today,” he wrote on X.

The news of his dogs’ deaths come just months after the loss of his mother Elizabeth, who died in February.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star was showered with support and condolences from his followers.

“Very sorry - at least they don’t have to be without each other, though you have to be without both x,” one person wrote.

Another added: “Whilst this is heartbreaking for you, and I can imagine you are bereft. It’s a kindness for them to have crossed the rainbow bridge together. The grief the survivor would have faced would have been unbearable. Deepest condolences x.”

In February, Rev Coles announced the death of his mum and posted a picture of her laughing on her wedding day. He wrote: “Mum died last night. Here she is on her wedding day, laughing. No mummy’s boy (hello) could have wished for more. RIP.” David Baddiel offered his support as he said: “Sorry to hear this Richard. May her memory be a blessing.”

The ex-Church of England parish priest lost his husband Reverend David Coles just days before Christmas in 2019. He died age 43 from liver disease caused by an alcohol addiction.

In his 2021 book The Madness of Grief: A Memoir of Love and Loss, Richard wrote: “It was really, really tough to see somebody you love destroy himself.

“It is like someone is drowning and you throw them a lifebelt but they are just not taking the lifebelt.

“And I did try everything I could think of to help him stop drinking, and in fairness to him he did try too, but it was too much for him.”

He stepped down from Radio 4’s Saturday Live in March after 12 years in 2023.

His departure from the show, also presented by Nikki Bedi, came following its relocation from London to Cardiff.

The former Strictly contestant has also appeared on BBC comedy programmes such as QI, Have I Got News For You and Would I Lie To You? and retired from clerical duties in 2022.