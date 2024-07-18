Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Reverend Richard Coles has said he is "not entirely surprised" after allegations emerged about the treatment of contestants on the popular BBC show.

The corporation has said it is announcing “additional steps to strengthen welfare and support” on the series, after concerns “have arisen in recent months” that are “fundamentally about training and rehearsals”.

A member of the production team will now be present “at all times” during training room rehearsals.

"Sometimes contestants coming onto the show are surprised and dismayed at how intense that relationship can get in rehearsal spaces," Reverend Coles, who appeared on the show in 2017, told Good Morning Britain on Thursday (18 July).