Zara McDermott lies on Strictly rehearsal room floor in resurfaced video

Resurfaced footage shows Zara McDermott lying on the floor during Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals with her partner Graziano Di Prima in 2023.

In footage posted on the professional dancer’s Instagram Story on 25 October, the former Love Island star is seen with one arm wrapped around her body on the floor as Di Prima films her.

“She asked me 5 minutes break,” Di Prima captioned the footage.

“I think I’ve clocked about 50k steps already today with this routine. Give me a break pls,” McDermott said alongside a laughing emoji in a caption reposting the footage.

The footage resurfaced following the announcement that Di Prima had been dropped from Strictly over “events” he “deeply regrets”.