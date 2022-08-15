Ricardo Dos Santos police stop referred to watchdog after sprinter pulled over for second time
A vehicle stop involving Ricardo Dos Santos has been referred to a watchdog after the Portuguese sprinter was pulled by officers for a second time.
The Olympic athlete shared footage of him being stopped by seven armed police officers while driving home in London on Saturday.
Mr Dos Santos said they thought he was on his phone and one officer pulled a baton when he could not work out how to open the door.
It came two years after Mr Dos Santos and his wife, British sprinter Bianca Williams, were stopped by police while driving, searched and handcuffed.
The Metropolitan Police said the incident involving Mr Dos Santos at the weekend has now been referred to the police watchdog.
The force said it had voluntarily sent the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct in light of the public interest over the matter.
“We await their views on how they may wish to take this forward,” the Met said.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies