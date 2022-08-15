Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A vehicle stop involving Ricardo Dos Santos has been referred to a watchdog after the Portuguese sprinter was pulled by officers for a second time.

The Olympic athlete shared footage of him being stopped by seven armed police officers while driving home in London on Saturday.

Mr Dos Santos said they thought he was on his phone and one officer pulled a baton when he could not work out how to open the door.

It came two years after Mr Dos Santos and his wife, British sprinter Bianca Williams, were stopped by police while driving, searched and handcuffed.

The Metropolitan Police said the incident involving Mr Dos Santos at the weekend has now been referred to the police watchdog.

The force said it had voluntarily sent the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct in light of the public interest over the matter.

“We await their views on how they may wish to take this forward,” the Met said.

More follows...