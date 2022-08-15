Jump to content
Ricardo Dos Santos police stop referred to watchdog after sprinter pulled over for second time

Zoe Tidman
Monday 15 August 2022 14:34
<p>Ricardo Dos Santos (right) was pulled over by officers while driving in London (PA)</p>

Ricardo Dos Santos (right) was pulled over by officers while driving in London (PA)

(PA Archive)

A vehicle stop involving Ricardo Dos Santos has been referred to a watchdog after the Portuguese sprinter was pulled by officers for a second time.

The Olympic athlete shared footage of him being stopped by seven armed police officers while driving home in London on Saturday.

Mr Dos Santos said they thought he was on his phone and one officer pulled a baton when he could not work out how to open the door.

It came two years after Mr Dos Santos and his wife, British sprinter Bianca Williams, were stopped by police while driving, searched and handcuffed.

The Metropolitan Police said the incident involving Mr Dos Santos at the weekend has now been referred to the police watchdog.

The force said it had voluntarily sent the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct in light of the public interest over the matter.

“We await their views on how they may wish to take this forward,” the Met said.

More follows...

