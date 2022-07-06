Richard Okorogheye: Met Police to apologise over handling of missing teen’s case

The Metropolitan Police will apologise to the family of Richard Okorogheye for failings identified by an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into the handling of initial reports that he was missing.

The 19-year-old was first reported missing on 23 March 2021 and his body was recovered from a lake in Epping Forest nearly a fortnight later, on 5 April. The watchdog subsequently launched its investigation thereafter and concluded it last month.

The IOPC found that Richard should have been classed as a missing person earlier and he was classed as low risk for too long. Moreover, it was revealed that the Met provided an “unacceptable” level of service to Ms Evidence Joel, Richard’s mother, after she reported her son was missing and the force should apologise.

Complaints from Ms Joel were factored into the investigation including details of how she was treated during phone calls such as one occasion where an officer told her words to the effect of: “If you can’t find your son, how do you expect us to?”. The distraught mother believed racism underpinned some of the treatment she received and that police were too slow to classify Richard as missing.

Though the IOPC acknowledged that the comment was “inappropriate”, it “could not” determine that it was influenced by racial bias.

The watchdog also discovered that police officers failed to correctly record Richard’s medical condition after they were told he had sickle cell anaemia and this, along with other information, should have been passed on sooner to the relevant team, the IOPC also found.

One call handler inaccurately recorded the teenager’s condition as anaemia rather than sickle cell anaemia on the initial police report, while two other call handlers failed to update an inspector that Mr Okorogheye’s condition was sickle cell anaemia, as they believed there was no significant difference between the two conditions in terms of risk.

IOPC Regional Director Sal Naseem said: “We have shared our findings with Richard’s family and our thoughts are with them and all those affected by his tragic death.

“Allegations of discrimination which are not overt are often difficult to prove and finely balanced. The evidence shows Ms Joel did have good reason to believe her concerns were not being taken seriously. She made multiple phone calls to police and concerns she raised about his condition were initially either mis-recorded or underestimated. This can only have heightened Ms Joel’s perception of prejudice, as sickle cell anaemia is particularly common in people with an African or Caribbean family background.

“While officers are not expected to have a specific level of medical knowledge, it does make it vital that concerns raised by family members or medical professionals are given proper consideration, which did not happen in Richard’s case.”

Evidence Joel and Richard Okorogheye (Evidence Joel )

The IOPC investigation found six Met employees, three officers and three members of police staff, should receive reflective practice, which will be delivered by way of enhanced training for those officers and staff. None of the employees were found to have a case to answer for misconduct.

Met Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Bas Javid said: "Our thoughts remain with Richard’s family and I would like to apologise for the distress caused by the substandard level of service, as highlighted by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

"It is clear the service we provided in the days following Richard’s disappearance was not at a level the public would expect of us, which included Richard not being classified as a missing person; his risk not being upgraded sooner; the communications with his mother not being as informative and precise as they could have been and, regrettably, an insensitive and inappropriate comment made by one of our officers. We will address these issues directly with the officers and staff involved through additional enhanced training.

"We recognise how worrying it must be to not know where a loved one is, and we are challenging ourselves to do better at responding when someone does report a missing person. To help us improve we are working with partners, such as the charity Missing People, to understand and learn from the experiences of different communities across London. We are also introducing a new way to assess all the missing person reports we receive every day.”