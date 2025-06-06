Banning burka should be debated, says Richard Tice after Reform chairman quits

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There should be a debate about the banning of the burka, Reform deputy leader Richard Tice has said.

The party’s former chairman Zia Yusuf announced on Thursday he was standing down just 24 hours after describing a call from the party’s newest MP to ban the burka as “dumb”.

Speaking as he entered the count for the Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse Holyrood by-election, Mr Tice said was asked if there should be a ban.

“Let’s have a discussion about these things, all these important issues, as opposed to not discussing anything, smearing and labelling,” he said.

Pressed on his personal view in chaotic scenes, Mr Tice said there should be a “national debate”.

Asked if Mr Yusuf’s resignation implied the party was racist, the Boston and Skegness MP said: “With the greatest of respect, that’s nonsense.”

Denying his party was “in chaos”, Mr Tice paid tribute to the former chairman.

“As Nigel’s said, as I’ve said, we’re very sad that Zia has resigned,” he said.

“He’s worked incredibly hard, he’s been instrumental in driving the party forward.

“One of the reasons that this result could be really close – who knows which way it will go – is because of the success of what Zia has achieved.”

He added: “It’s very sad, politics is difficult, it’s time-consuming, but he’s worked incredibly hard.”

Announcing his decision to step down, Mr Yusuf said: “Eleven months ago I became chairman of Reform. I’ve worked full time as a volunteer to take the party from 14 to 30%, quadrupled its membership and delivered historic electoral results.

“I no longer believe working to get a Reform government elected is a good use of my time, and hereby resign the office.”