Reform UK chairman Zia Yusuf resigns as civil war in party deepens

Reform UK have been hit by further chaos after the man brought in by Nigel Farage to professionalise the party quit after a row with their newest MP.

Zia Yusuf, a Muslim businessman, had described new Runcorn MP Sarah Pochin as “dumb” after she challenged Keir Starmer over the legality of women wearing the burqa in the UK during PMQs on Wednesday.

After fury broke out about his comment Mr Yusuf, who has been a target of anger by many activists over several months, announced he has quit.

He said: “11 months ago I became Chairman of Reform. I’ve worked full time as a volunteer to take the party from 14 to 30%, quadrupled its membership and delivered historic electoral results.

“I no longer believe working to get a Reform government elected is a good use of my time, and hereby resign the office.”

The row with Ms Pochin has brought back memories of the fracture causing in Reform earlier this year when MP Rupert Lowe was ousted from the party following a row which began with Mr Yusuf in December.

Mr Lowe is still seeking damages for defamation against Mr Yusuf after he was accused of threatening the chairman.

since Mr Lowe, the MP for Great Yarmouth, was forced out of the party in March a number of former members including ex-deputy leader Ben Habib and former London Mayor candidate Howard Cox have demanded Mr Farage sacked Yusuf.

However, Reform still made massive gains in the May local elections and Mr Farage said that it was only able to happen thanks to Mr Yusuf’s professionalisation of the party.

Reacting to Mr Yusuf’s resignation, Mr Farage tweeted: “I am genuinely sorry that Zia Yusuf has decided to stand down as Reform UK Chairman. As I said just last week, he was a huge factor in our success on May 1st and is an enormously talented person. Politics can be a highly pressured and difficult game and Zia has clearly had enough. He is a loss to us and public life.”

The latest row came after Ms Pochin used her question in PMQs on Wednesday to say: “Given the prime minister’s desire to strengthen strategic alignment with our European neighbours, will he, in the interest of public safety, follow the lead of France, Belgium, Denmark and others and ban the burqa?”

Sir Keir welcomed Ms Pochin to the Commons, but said “I am not going to follow her down that line”.

Now, Mr Yusuf has said it was “dumb for a party to ask the prime minister if they would do something the party itself wouldn’t do”.

He said he “had no idea about the question nor that it wasn’t [Reform] policy”.

A Reform spokesman later clarified that banning burqas was not party policy, sparking calls from the far-right for Mr Farage to adopt the proposals.

But the row quickly escalated with sources suggesting that Mr Yusuf had been sidelined into the party’s DOGE project to find massive savings int he councils Reform controls and is no longer in charge of day-to-day party management.