New Reform MP calls on Starmer to ban burqa

Sarah Pochin called on Sir Keir Starmer to ban burkas in “the interest of public safety” during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday (4 June).

The new Reform UK MP used her first question to ask the prime minister if he would follow in the footsteps of other countries and prohibit them.

Ms Pochin’s comment was met with jeers and outrage from fellow MPs.

Sir Keir responded by welcoming Ms Pochin before saying he “won’t follow her down that line” and then making a jab at Nigel Farage.