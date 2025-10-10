Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Stars including Liam Gallagher arrive for Ricky Hatton’s memorial service

Tributes poured in across the world of sport and beyond after the boxing legend’s death in September.

Jordan Reynolds
Friday 10 October 2025 11:52 BST
Ricky Hatton’s three-wheeled Reliant Robin famed by Only Fools and Horses leads the procession past Hatton’s Gym, ahead of a funeral service at Manchester Cathedral. Picture date: Friday October 10, 2025. (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Ricky Hatton’s three-wheeled Reliant Robin famed by Only Fools and Horses leads the procession past Hatton’s Gym, ahead of a funeral service at Manchester Cathedral. Picture date: Friday October 10, 2025. (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

A host of stars including Liam Gallagher have arrived at Manchester Cathedral to pay their respects to former boxing world champion Ricky Hatton.

Former England and Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney and his wife Coleen, boxer Tyson Fury, Happy Mondays’ Shaun Ryder and Mark ‘Bez’ Berry, reality TV personality Calum Best, comedian Paddy McGuinness, former cricket star Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff and actor Dean Gaffney were among those seen arriving on Friday.

The private memorial service is due to begin at midday after Hatton’s funeral cortege arrives, which was led by the famous Reliant van from Only Fools And Horses.

The former boxing world champion was a big fan of the Del Boy and Rodney sitcom and once bought one of the original three-wheelers for £4,000, which he used to drive round his home city.

Also seen arriving at the cathedral were boxer Frazer Clarke, former boxers Amir Khan, Scott Welch and Anthony Crolla, and pundit and former footballer Chris Kamara.

Thousands of people lined the streets of Manchester on Friday morning to pay their respects to the “Hitman”.

Tributes poured in across the world of sport and beyond after the boxing legend’s death aged 46 at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester, on September 14.

