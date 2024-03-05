Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murty called ‘out of touch’ over ‘cringey’ video about chores
Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty slammed as ‘out of touch’ over answers to household jobs questions
Social media users have slammed a “cringey” video of the prime minister and his wife discussing chores as “completely out of touch”.
Sitting on a velvet grey sofa against a dark blue wall holding mugs, Rishi Sunak and businesswoman Akshata Murty are asked a number of questions about household jobs, such as, “Who is best at loading the dishwasher?” and, “Who is more likely to make the bed?”
The Conservative Party leader cut a quieter figure than his wife, who took the lead on answering questions in the interview with Grazia UK. He discussed his irritation at an unmade bed and jumped in to criticise her dishwasher stacking, while she admitted to having eaten meals in her bed when she was younger and conceded that her husband is the better cook.
The Instagram caption for the interview ahead of International Women’s Day on 8 March read: “We found out how the country’s most high-profile couple share domestic duties.”
The internet was scathing in its response, with one person asking incredulously: “How they share domestic duties?!!! Are you kidding? You think they’re taking out their own bins??!”
As the multi-millionaire couple playfully bickered over the chores in the video, Ms Murty joked that one of Mr Sunak’s “special skills” was making the bed, while she said she is “not a morning person”.