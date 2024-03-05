Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Social media users have slammed a “cringey” video of the prime minister and his wife discussing chores as “completely out of touch”.

Sitting on a velvet grey sofa against a dark blue wall holding mugs, Rishi Sunak and businesswoman Akshata Murty are asked a number of questions about household jobs, such as, “Who is best at loading the dishwasher?” and, “Who is more likely to make the bed?”

The Conservative Party leader cut a quieter figure than his wife, who took the lead on answering questions in the interview with Grazia UK. He discussed his irritation at an unmade bed and jumped in to criticise her dishwasher stacking, while she admitted to having eaten meals in her bed when she was younger and conceded that her husband is the better cook.

The exclusive interview with the Sunaks featured in this month’s Grazia (Grazia)

The Instagram caption for the interview ahead of International Women’s Day on 8 March read: “We found out how the country’s most high-profile couple share domestic duties.”

The internet was scathing in its response, with one person asking incredulously: “How they share domestic duties?!!! Are you kidding? You think they’re taking out their own bins??!”

As the multi-millionaire couple playfully bickered over the chores in the video, Ms Murty joked that one of Mr Sunak’s “special skills” was making the bed, while she said she is “not a morning person”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grazia UK (@graziauk) 1 / 3 PM and wife called ‘out of touch’ over ‘cringey’ video about chores PM and wife called ‘out of touch’ over ‘cringey’ video about chores The exclusive interview with the Sunaks featured in this month’s Grazia Amanda Fordyce PM and wife called ‘out of touch’ over ‘cringey’ video about chores The net worth of the couple was estimated to be £529 million last year PA Wire PM and wife called ‘out of touch’ over ‘cringey’ video about chores Rishi Sunak and businesswoman Akshata Murty are asked a number of questions about household jobs in the interview Simon Walker / No 10 Downing Street ✕ Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this article Want to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to read or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today. Subscribe Already subscribed? Log in