‘Hats off to Qatar’: Rishi Sunak criticised after praising World Cup hosts

Rishi Sunak was criticised after praising World Cup hosts Qatar for the quality of this year’s tournament.

Ahead of England’s last-16 match against Senegal, the prime minister tweeted: “Hats off to Qatar for hosting an incredible World Cup so far.

“The group stages will be remembered as one of the all-time greats. Come on ‪@England keep the dream alive”.‬

The tweet was immediately met with criticism, with some accusing Mr Sunak of overlooking the important issues the World Cup has raised.

One user tweeted: “Hats off to Qatar? Nah, the players on the pitch did the work. The migrants brought in to the country died building the grounds and infrastructure.

“So no, no hats off to anyone.”

Broadcaster Julia Hartley-Brewer also displayed her disapproval, tweeting: “Yeah, all the dead stadium builders and persecuted gay people don't really matter when you get some good football”.

The responses relate to a range of Qatari controversies and human rights issues that have marred coverage of the World Cup.

Reports of migrant deaths in the construction of stadiums for the tournament have dominated headlines, with reports stating that over 6,500 migrant workers had died since Qatar was awarded the World Cup.

Qatar’s stance on LGBT+ rights has also drawn huge coverage, with the host nations outlawing of homosexuality leaving many fans unable to attend the tournament out of fear.

Despite insistence from Qatar government officials that “Everyone is welcome in Qatar”, players including Harry Kane and Gareth Bale who pledged to wear the OneLove armband in support of marginalised communities were told by Fifa they would face sanctions for doing so, putting an end to the gesture.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino also drew criticism for his universally panned speech, comparing himself to the struggles of marginalised communities.

Many responses to Mr Sunak’s tweet encouraged the prime minister to highlight human rights issues Qatar when he eventually meets government officials, with one user adding: “I hope you explain this to Qatar if they visit U.K!!!!!”

Germany’s exit from the World Cup was greeted with lashings of schadenfreude in Qatar after the host nation clashed with the Germans for speaking out in favour of LGBT+ rights.

Germany had protested about workers’ rights in the Gulf state prior to the tournament and during their first game posed with their hands over their mouths to highlight censorship after Fifa had stopped teams from wearing rainbow armbands.

Local flagship football programme Al Majlis (The Sitting Room) gloated on air about the news of Germany’s exit from the competition.

Pundits held their hands over their mouths, mocking the players’ earlier gesture, and waved goodbye at the camera after Germany’s exit.

Social media in the Gulf was full of Qatari fans also celebrating the fact that Germany had been knocked out and claiming it was a consequence of the team’s political actions.

Some fans celebrated by drawing a route to the airport in Doha to show the Germans how to leave the country.