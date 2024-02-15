Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak embraced his inner comedian at the British Film Institute Chairman’s Dinner on Wednesday night (14 February).

In a speech at the event, the PM compared himself to film star Timothée Chalamet, threw in his name to play the next James Bond, and took the opportunity to make a swipe at Boris Johnson.

The annual BFI event, held at the Rosewood Hotel in London, honoured Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan with the prestigious BFI Fellowship award for his outstanding contribution to cinema.

Sunak applauded Nolan as “undoubtedly one of our preeminent filmmakers” whilst also delivering a few jokes to the star-studded crowd.

“Politics is showbusiness for ugly people, so, I was pleasantly surprised when I was recently mistaken for Timothée Chalamet,” the Tory leader said.

“At least, I think that’s why they were shouting ‘Wonka’ at me,” Sunak added in reference to Chalamet’s role as the titular chocolatier in 2023’s Wonka.

The PM also took a swipe at former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in front of British film royalty, including Sir Michael Caine, Sir Kenneth Branagh, Tom Hiddleston and Emma Thomas.

Irish Actor Cillian Murphy presenting film director Christopher Nolan with the BFI Fellowship Award (BFI/Dave Benett)

“Tom Hiddleston… who played Loki, the lord of mischief and chaos, and Kenneth Branagh, who played a very similar role [in This England] last year as Boris Johnson,” he joked.

In his final quip, addressing Bond franchise producer Barbara Broccoli, he said: “Barbara, I hear you might be casting for a special vacancy.

“Wise politicians always keep their options open. So I just wanted to say, if you’re looking for someone with conflict experience, a strong track record of handling evil villains, or indeed someone who is comfortable with the risk of being replaced in a few years, then I’m your man,” he continued.

“I’ve left my CV under your chair with a VHS of my showreels. There’s News at Ten, Newsnight, and of course, the 1988 Southampton Nuffield Theatre’s Christmas production of A Christmas Carol featuring my seminal performance as one of the Cratchit children, which was clearly colorblind casting ahead of its time,” Sunak said.

Film director Nolan was presented with the award by Cillian Murphy, who plays the title role in Oppenheimer and has been his collaborator for almost 20 years, appearing in the Dark Knight trilogy, Dunkirk and Inception.

The fellowship recognises Nolan’s “extraordinary achievements and enormous contribution to cinema as one of the world’s most innovative and influential film directors”, the BFI said.