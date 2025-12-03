Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Protestors dump horse manure next to Ritz Hotel Christmas tree

The Take Back Power campaign group said three supporters emptied bags of manure next to the 25ft tree in the hotel’s lobby

Ted Hennessey
Wednesday 03 December 2025 19:11 GMT
Activists pour bag of manure under The Ritz' Christmas tree in anti-rich protest

Protesters have dumped horse manure beside the Ritz Hotel’s Christmas tree in a demonstration against wealth inequality.

A new campaign group, Take Back Power, said three supporters emptied bags of manure next to the 25ft tree in the hotel’s lobby on Wednesday afternoon.

Footage showed the supporters being swiftly removed by staff, then sitting outside the hotel with signs reading: "Inequality is s***. Tax the rich".

Metropolitan Police were called to reports of criminal damage at the Mayfair hotel.

No arrests were made and inquiries continue.

A Take Back Power spokesperson said: "It’s time ordinary people, those most affected by inequality, get a say in deciding how to tax wealth through the means of a legally binding citizen’s assembly – a House of the People."

