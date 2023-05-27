Police find body of missing schoolboy

Emergency services were called to reports of four teenagers in the river (BBC)

The body of a teenage boy who went missing after swimming with his friends in the River Eden, in Carlisle, has been found after a major search was launched.

The 15-year-old was found by emergency services near to the Rosehill area shortly after 1.30pm on Saturday. It comes after the four teenage boys got into difficulty while swimming in the river on Friday evening.

A 14-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital and is in a critical condition. The two other boys received medical attention at the scene.

One of the teenagers was rescued by a member of the public and the other managed to swim to safety.

Chief Superintendent Lisa Hogan, Cumbria Constabulary, said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family of the 15-year-old boy at this difficult time.

“An extensive search operation has taken place since the incident was reported yesterday evening.

“The search activity was assisted by emergency services, search and rescue teams, and specialist search professionals from Cumbria and from outside the county.”