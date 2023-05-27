River Eden search – latest: Police find body of missing schoolboy
A 14-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital and is in a critical condition after the incident in Carlisle
The body of a teenage boy who went missing after swimming with his friends in the River Eden, in Carlisle, has been found after a major search was launched.
The 15-year-old was found by emergency services near to the Rosehill area shortly after 1.30pm on Saturday. It comes after the four teenage boys got into difficulty while swimming in the river on Friday evening.
A 14-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital and is in a critical condition. The two other boys received medical attention at the scene.
One of the teenagers was rescued by a member of the public and the other managed to swim to safety.
Chief Superintendent Lisa Hogan, Cumbria Constabulary, said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family of the 15-year-old boy at this difficult time.
“An extensive search operation has taken place since the incident was reported yesterday evening.
“The search activity was assisted by emergency services, search and rescue teams, and specialist search professionals from Cumbria and from outside the county.”
Everything we know as body of boy found in Carlisle river search
The body of a teenage boy who went missing after swimming with his friends in a river in Carlisle has been found after a major search.
The 15-year-old was found by emergency services shortly after 1.30pm on Saturday.
It comes after the four teenage boys got into difficulty while swimming in the River Eden on Friday evening.
Everything we know as body of boy found in Carlisle river search
The 15-year-old was found by emergency services near to the Rosehill area shortly after 1.30pm on Saturday
Police find body of missing schoolboy
Emergency services have found the body of the teenager who went missing after swimming with his friends in the River Eden on Friday night.
In a statement Cumbria Police said: “The body of a teenage boy has been located in the River Eden in Carlisle.
“This followed an extensive multi-agency search operation in response to an incident where a group of teenage boys had got into difficulty in the river.”
Cumbria Constabulary’s full statement
Police can confirm that the body of a teenage boy has been located in the River Eden in Carlisle.
The body was found in the river near to the Rosehill area shortly after 1:30pm today (27 May).
The discovery of the body followed an extensive multi-agency search operation in response to an incident where a group of teenage boys had got into difficulty in the River Eden.
One of the group, a 15-year-old from Carlisle, was missing following the incident. No formal identification has yet been confirmed, however the family of the 15-year-old have been informed. They are being supported by specialist officers. A file will be prepared for the Coroner. Chief Superintendent Lisa Hogan, Cumbria Constabulary, said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family of the 15-year-old boy at this difficult time.
An extensive search operation has taken place since the incident was reported yesterday evening. The search activity was assisted by emergency services, search and rescue teams, and specialist search professionals from Cumbria and from outside the county.”
Police were contacted at 6:41pm yesterday (26 May) with a report of four teenage boys who were reported to have got into difficulty in the river near to the Rosehill area of Carlisle.
A 14 year-old boy, who was airlifted to hospital yesterday, remains in a critical condition.
One of the group managed to swim to safety, while another was rescued safely by a member of the public. Both were checked over by medical professionals.
We’ve ending our live coverage of the search in the River Eden but keep checking independent.co.uk for the latest updates.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies