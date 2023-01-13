Villagers ferried to pub by boat after floods submerge path

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Thirsty villagers are being given lifts to a pub which has been cut off by floods by bar staff who have launched a boat taxi service.

The Camp House Inn is surrounded by water after the River Severn burst its banks following days of heavy rain.

Locals are unfazed by the deluge and bar staff are helping them reach the pub in the village of Grimley, Worcs., by boat.

Bar staff are using upturned beer crates as seats as they ferry drinkers across the 3ft-deep water which has completely submerged the car park and road leading to the pub.

Assistant manager Jo Wainwright-Scarrott, 44, said: “I’m more boatswain than barmaid at the moment while ferrying customers across what we affectionately call our moat.

“Regulars say they will return the favour by mucking in with mops and marigolds after the flood waters recede.”

“We hope to stay open - but it’s in the lap of the gods. We are in God’s hands at the moment - old mother nature. It’s old hat to us.

“The waters are rising faster than normal. We bring the customers here by boat and bring them back in the boat when it’s dark.”

The pub, which has been run by the Wainwright family since 1939, is used to adverse weather conditions.

There are plaques by the fireplace showing previous flooding high water marks in 2000. The highest level is believed to be 1947.

(Worcester News / SWNS)

(Worcester News / SWNS)

Even the old tower, which functioned as a lighthouse and is reputed to date from the 14th century, is said to be built from the timbers of old ships.

Regular Roger Blackmore, 77, cycled to the pub before getting on the boat.

He said: “It has been my local watering hole for many years. The water is rising so fast now.

“I love the atmosphere and hospitality - and the people you get inside. People here have helped me at a low ebb and have looked out for me.

(Worcester News / SWNS)

“When you know you have got the support it makes a lot of difference.”

Villager John Snaith, 40, said: “I don’t think twice about putting my waders on before marching over for a pint.

“There’s a bit of a blitz spirit when it floods and everyone just pitches in to help.

“After an hour’s mopping you’re certainly ready for your pint.”