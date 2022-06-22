Missing boy, 13, found dead in River Taff after major emergency search operation
Teenager was with other children when he went missing
The body of a 13-year-old boy has been found in the River Taff following a search operation, police have revealed.
The teenager had gone missing shortly before 5pm near Forest Farm Road in Whitechurch prompting a major search involving helicopter and fire crews. However, the boy was found around an hour later in the river 15 minutes from where he was last seen.
South Wales Police confirmed the boy had died despite efforts from emergency services.
Police have launched an investigation and said the family of the boy has been informed.
Detective Inspector Abi Biddle said the boy had been with other children before he went missing on Tuesday evening.
“The missing 13-year-old boy was located in the river at around 5.45pm and, despite the efforts of the emergency services, he was unable to be resuscitated,” Ms Biddle said in a statement.
“The boy’s family has been informed and are being supported at this time.
“HM Coroner has been informed and an investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing.”
Additional reporting by PA
