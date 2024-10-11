Police fear the man may still be in the river hours after boat capsized ( UKNIP )

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A rescue mission is under way after a rowing boat capsized in the River Thames.

Six people are believed to have been on the boat when it capsized near the island of Wheatleys Eyot, in Sunbury-on-Thames, shortly before 8:50am on Friday morning.

Five people have been safely located so far, but one person – believed to be a man in his 60s – remains missing, Surrey Police said, adding that his relatives have been informed.

Members of the public have been urged to avoid the area at Sunbury Lock as police, paramedics and members of the Surrey Fire and Rescue service continue the search.

Three people have been taken to St Peter’s Hospital, the South East Coast Ambulance service told Surrey Live, with a spokesperson saying paramedics had been “called to reports of a number of people in difficulty in the water at Sunbury Lock”.

Police do not currently believe there to be any suspicious circumstances or third-party involvement.