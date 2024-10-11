River Thames boat capsizes – latest: Fears grow for missing man in his 60s as urgent river search underway
Missing person ‘may still be in the water’ hours after rowing boat capsizes in Sunbury-on-Thames, police warn
A rescue mission is under way after a rowing boat capsized in the River Thames.
Six people are believed to have been on the boat when it capsized near the island of Wheatleys Eyot, in Sunbury-on-Thames, shortly before 8:50am on Friday morning.
Five people have been safely located so far, but one person – believed to be a man in his 60s – remains missing, Surrey Police said, adding that his relatives have been informed.
Members of the public have been urged to avoid the area at Sunbury Lock as police, paramedics and members of the Surrey Fire and Rescue service continue the search.
Three people have been taken to St Peter’s Hospital, the South East Coast Ambulance service told Surrey Live, with a spokesperson saying paramedics had been “called to reports of a number of people in difficulty in the water at Sunbury Lock”.
Police do not currently believe there to be any suspicious circumstances or third-party involvement.
‘A very distressing time for all involved'
Chief inspector for north Surrey, Andy Jenkins said: “This is a very distressing time for all involved and we continue to support our partners in the search for the missing man.
“Our inquiries to establish the exact circumstances of how the boat capsized remain underway but at this time we do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances or third-party involvement.
“We will look to share any further updates with you as and when we have them.”
Missing man ‘may still be in the river'
The man missing after a rowing boat capsized in the Thames shortly before 8:50am this morning “may still be in the river”, Surrey Police has said in a new statement.
“His relatives have been informed and are being kept updated,” the police force said in a statement.
“At this time, enquiries to establish the full circumstances of what occurred remain ongoing.”
Missing person is man in his 60s, police say
The person missing after the boat capsized in his Thames is a man in his 60s, Surrey Police has said.
Mapped: Where is rescue effort taking place?
The boat capsized near the island of Wheatleys Eyot, in Sunbury-on-Thames, on Friday morning, Surrey Police said.
The emergency services are on the scene at nearby Sunbury Lock, according to the force.
Police called at 8:50am
In a statement issued nearly three hours later, Surrey Police’s Elmbridge Beat said its officers had first been called at 8:50am.
The force pledged to update the public with further information as soon as was possible, as the search continued for the person still missing.
Fire and rescue service says its ‘work is ongoing'
A Surrey Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson added: “Our crews are on site, working with the coastguard, Surrey Police and other agencies.
“Five individuals were rescued, and work is ongoing to locate a sixth.”
Public urged to avoid area as search under way
Members of the public have been urged to avoid the area at Sunbury Lock as police, paramedics and members of the Surrey Fire and Rescue service work to find the missing person.
Surrey Police said in a statement: “We are working to locate the outstanding person and will update you as soon as we have more information.
“Please avoid the area if possible.”
Three people taken to hospital, paramedics say
Three people have been taken to St Peter’s Hospital, the South East Coast Ambulance service told Surrey Live.
A spokesperson said paramedics had been “called to reports of a number of people in difficulty in the water at Sunbury Lock” just before 9am on Friday.
“Ambulance crews including our Hazardous Area Response Team attended the scene alongside police and fire service colleagues,” they said.
“Five people were brought to safety, three of whom have been taken to St Peter’s Hospital for further checks.”
One person missing after boat capsizes in Thames
A rescue mission is under way for a person missing after a boat capsized in the River Thames.
Six people are believed to have been on the small boat when it capsized near the island of Wheatleys Eyot, in Sunbury-on-Thames.
While five people have been safely located so far, one remains missing, Surrey Police said.
Good afternoon, we’ll be using this blog to bring you the latest updates as the emergency services search for a person missing after a boat capsized in the River Thames this morning.
