Girl missing in River Thames sparks major search operation

A major search operation is underway for a girl who went missing after getting into difficulty in the River Thames.

The girl was one of two children who entered the river near Royal Pier Road, Gravesend, Kent Police said.

A boy was pulled from the water by emergency responders, who took him to a local hospital.

Rescuers from the police, coastguard service, the RNLI and South East Coast Ambulance Service all attended the scene to assist with rescue efforts.

They had been called by the Port of London Authority at 1.46pm on Friday after the two children got into difficulty in the water.

Both sets of parents of the children have been informed, Kent Police said.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “HM Coastguard is responding to a report of two children in difficulty in the water near the Royal Terrace Pier, Gravesend.

“The alarm was raised at about 1.35pm on 30 May. One child has been recovered and the search is ongoing for a second.

“Metropolitan Police boats are attending as well as the RNLI lifeboat from Gravesend, Kent Police, and a police helicopter. South East Coast Ambulance Service was sent.”

A spokesperson for Kent Police said: “Kent Police was called by the Port of London Authority at 1.46pm on Friday 30 May to concerns for the welfare of two children who had entered the river at Royal Pier Road, Gravesend.

“Officers, HM Coastguard, the RNLI and South East Coast Ambulance Service attended the scene where a boy had been retrieved from the water. He was taken to a local hospital for further medical attention.

“A search is underway for a girl who remains missing. The parents of the children have been informed.”

The Independent has contacted the South East Coast Ambulance Service for further comment.