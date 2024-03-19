Jump to content

Government announces improvements on 17 of England’s deadliest roads

Total of £147.5m already invested to make 82 high-risk roads safer

Neil Lancefield
Tuesday 19 March 2024 04:03
Comments
Close
FILE: Driver films himself speeding on UK road at more than 200mph

Safety improvements will be made on 17 of England’s deadliest roads, the Department for Transport (DfT) has announced.

A total of £38.3m has been allocated to council projects, estimated to save 385 lives over the next 20 years.

The work will include designing new junctions and roundabouts, clearer signage and road markings, and improved pedestrian crossings and cycle lanes.

This is part of the Safer Roads Fund, from which £147.5m has already been invested to make 82 high-risk roads safer.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “Britain’s roads are some of the safest in the world, but we are always looking at ways to help keep drivers and all road users safe.

“As part of the Government’s plan to improve roads across the country, we’re providing an extra £38 million so that local councils in England have the support they need to keep everyone safe, while reducing congestion and helping to grow the economy.”

Among the roads which will be improved under the scheme are the A432 in Bristol, the A113 in Essex and the A6 in Lancashire.

Dr Suzy Charman, executive director of the Road Safety Foundation charity, said: “The Safer Roads Fund is a transformational initiative for road safety and for the local authorities receiving funds.

“It makes it possible for road safety teams across the country to proactively address risk of death and serious injury for all road users on these routes.”

Safer roads

The 17 roads which will be improved in the latest round of the Safer Roads Fund are:

1. A579, Bolton Council

2. A676, Bolton Council

3. A432, Bristol Council

4. A361, Devon County Council

5. A690, Durham County Council

6. A19, Doncaster City Council

7. A19, North Yorkshire County Council

8. A113, Essex County Council

9. A6, Lancashire County Council

10. A6, North Northamptonshire County Council

11. A60, Nottingham City Council

12. A6200, Nottingham City Council

13. A420, Oxfordshire County Council

14. A5191, Shropshire Council

15. A2101, East Sussex County Council

16. A583, Lancashire County Council

17. A41, Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council

Steve Gooding, director of motoring research charity RAC Foundation, said: “Today’s announcement means another 120 miles of safer road improvements will be delivered to the benefit of users.

“Such incremental improvements are key to achieving our collective aim for a safer road network as a whole.”

