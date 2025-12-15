Elton John, Obama and Stephen King among those leading tributes to Rob Reiner

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A string of high-profile celebrities and public figures have paid tribute to Hollywood director Rob Reiner after his death at the age of 78.

Detectives are investigating an “apparent homicide” after two bodies were found at the actor’s home on Sunday, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) told the Press Association.

While authorities are yet to announce the identities of the deceased, a spokesman for the family has confirmed the death of the filmmaker and his wife of more than 35 years, Michele, in a statement reported by US publications.

Reiner was a prolific filmmaker and actor and created some of the most well-known movies of the 1980s and 1990s, including romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally in 1989 and legal thriller A Few Good Men in 1992.

He was also known for directing 1986 film Stand By Me and 1990’s Misery, both of which are adaptations of Stephen King books.

In a post on X, King, 78, said he was “horrified and saddened” by the death of Reiner and his wife Michele.

“Wonderful friend, political ally, and brilliant filmmaker (including 2 of mine). Rest in peace, Rob. You always stood by me,” he said.

Kathy Bates, who played nurse Annie in psychological horror thriller Misery, told NBC News: “I’m horrified hearing this terrible news. Absolutely devastated. I loved Rob.”

Reiner was also friends with veteran musician Sir Elton John, who featured in the sequel to his 1984 mockumentary film about Spinal Tap, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, released in September this year.

In a post on his Instagram story, Sir Elton, 78, said: “I am in disbelief at today’s news of Rob and Michele.

“They were two of the most beautiful people I’d ever met and they deserved better.

“My thoughts are with them and their loved ones.”

Elsewhere, former US president Obama, 64, wrote on X that he and his wife Michelle were “heartbroken by the tragic passing of Rob Reiner and his beloved wife, Michele”.

He added: “Rob’s achievements in film and television gave us some of our most cherished stories on screen. But beneath all of the stories he produced was a deep belief in the goodness of people – and a lifelong commitment to putting that belief into action.”

Alongside his work in film Reiner was known for being a champion of liberal causes, something that was recognised by former US speaker Nancy Pelosi, who described the news of Reiner’s death as “devastating” in a post on X.

Pelosi praised his support of the Californian state-level initiative First 5, which aims to reduce childhood poverty in those up to the age of five years old by offering programmes for health, learning, and family support and noted his activism working to overturn California’s Proposition 8, a constitutional amendment that outlawed same-sex marriages.

The mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, said Reiner’s death was a “devastating loss”, and added: “I am heartbroken by the tragic loss of Rob and his wife Michele. I knew Rob and have tremendous respect for him.”

California state governor Gavin Newsom added: “Rob will be remembered for his remarkable filmography and for his extraordinary contribution to humanity.”

Monty Python star Eric Idle said on X that he spoke to Reiner in the hours before his death.

The English actor, 82, called Reiner “a clever, talented and very thoughtful man”, and said: “I spoke to him last night for over an hour. I always enjoyed his company. I met him at his Dad’s in 1975.

“He was telling me about filming at Stonehenge and his thoughts for the future. This is so awful. I shall miss him.”

US actor James Woods said he and Reiner had been friends since they made 1996 thriller Ghosts Of Mississippi together.

In an online post, he said: “Political differences never stood in the way of our love and respect for each other. I am devastated by this terrible event.”

Frozen actor Josh Gad described Reiner’s death as a “devastating” loss and added: “I cannot express how much this hurts. Love you Rob and Michele. Thank you for all you gave us.”

Also paying tribute was John Cusack, who starred in Reiner’s film The Sure Thing and said the director was a “great man”.

American actor and Zoolander star Ben Stiller described Reiner’s death as a “huge loss” and The Lord Of The Rings actor Elijah Wood, who appeared in Reiner’s 1994 family film North, and said he was “horrified” to hear of his death.

Reiner’s father, comedian, director and actor Carl Reiner, who died in June 2020 aged 98, helped create The Dick Van Dyke Show and appeared in films including Ocean’s Eleven.

Reiner’s other films included The Princess Bride (1987), The Story Of Us (1999), The Magic Of Belle Isle (2012) and LBJ (2016).

He also had acting credits, having made a name for himself playing Meathead in the 1970s TV show All In The Family, which aired between 1971-1979 in the US.

Most recently he starred in season four of The Bear, but he was also in front of the camera for Sleepless In Seattle, The Wolf Of Wall Street and US sitcom New Girl.

Actress Ayo Edebiri, who plays Sydney Adamu in The Bear, said in a post on her Instagram story: “This man’s work changed my life and I don’t think that’s hyperbolic.

“I was so fortunate to have met him recently and couldn’t believe how game he was to talk with me – and not just because he wanted to indulge a young fan but because he really loved what he did and the friends he got to do it with.”