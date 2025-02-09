Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal have reunited to re-create the iconic When Harry Met Sally scene.

After 36 years, the pair have reunited for the classic scene as part of a Hellmann’s commercial, which will air during the Super Bowl on 9 February.

The clip sees the actors return to Katz's Deli in Manhattan's Lower East Side to dine on sandwiches.

Crystal says: “I can't believe they let us back in this place.

Ryan replies: “Why? Nobody remembers that.”

The camera then cuts to Sydney Sweeney, who utters the line made famous Rob Reiner's mother Estelle: “I'll have what she's having.”