Robot vacuum cleaner escapes Cambridge hotel

A robot vacuum cleaner made an escape from a Travelodge hotel after it wandered off the premises.

The device went missing from the site in Cambridge earlier this week, with a member of staff saying it “could be anywhere”.

It was reportedly found under a hedge the day after it disappeared.

A member of staff at the Travelodge Cambridge Orchard Park posted on social media about its escape, saying one of their new robot vacuum cleaners had “run for its life”.

“They normally sense the lip at the entrance and turn around, but this one decided to make a run for it,” they sayd.

“It was 15 minutes before I noticed and by that time it could have made it anywhere.”

They offered anyone who returned it a drink at the hotel bar.

Others have posted on social media offering support for the device. “Be free, little one,” one user tweeted. “Go little robot, go!” another wrote.

Someone else joked this was “how the Robot Apocalypse starts”.

The device was discovered under a hedge by a hotel cleaner working on the front drive on Friday afternoon, the BBC reported.

The hotel told the newspaper it was “now back sitting happily on a shelf with the rest of its robot vacuum family”.