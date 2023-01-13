Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Royal Mail cyber attackers threaten to publish stolen data

The postal service is asking customers to avoid sending items abroad

Furvah Shah
Friday 13 January 2023 11:24
Comments
<p>‘We would like to sincerely apologise to impacted customers for any disruption this incident may be causing,’ said the Royal Mail (Rui Vieira/PA)</p>

‘We would like to sincerely apologise to impacted customers for any disruption this incident may be causing,’ said the Royal Mail (Rui Vieira/PA)

(PA Archive)

Cyber attackers who have targeted Royal Mail are threatening to publish stolen information online.

On Wednesday, the postal service warned customers of disruption due to a “cyber incident” affecting computer systems used to send items abroad.

The company reportedly received a ransom note appearing to be from LockBit, a hacker group thought to have close links to Russia.

According to multiple reports, a ransom note sent by the criminals to Royal Mail read: “Your data are stolen and encrypted.”

In a statement following the incident, the Royal Mail said: “We have asked customers temporarily to stop submitting any export items into the network while we work hard to resolve the issue.

Recommended

“Some customers may experience delay or disruption to items already shipped for export. Our import operations continue to perform a full service with some minor delays.

“Our teams are working around the clock to resolve this disruption and we will update customers as soon as we have more information,” they continued.

“We would like to sincerely apologise to impacted customers for any disruption this incident may be causing.”

The ransom demand is understood to be in the millions, and the incident has been reported to the UK’s government-run National Cyber Security Centre, the National Crime Agency and the Information Commissioner’s Office.

Royal Mail staff have also been striking in recent weeks over a dispute about pay and working conditions

(Getty Images)

Recommended

Ransomware is malicious computer software that encrypts data and locks systems, posing a persistent threat to organisations around the world, with attacks happening almost daily.

The Royal Mail has also been heavily impacted by strike action in recent weeks, with plans to approve further industrial action in a dispute over pay and working conditions.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in