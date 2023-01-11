Royal Mail suffers 'severe' disruption after 'cyber incident'

Royal Mail international export services have been “severely” disrupted by a “cyber incident.”

The company announced in a statement that it is temporarily unable to dispatch items to overseas destinations.

Among the items impacted include both letters and parcels.

Customers have been asked to temporarily stop submitting export items for postage until it is resolved.

The statement said their crews were working hard to resolve the issue, but that some customers may experience delays.

