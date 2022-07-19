Royal Mail workers vote to go on strike in pay dispute

Royal Mail postal workers have voted overwhelmingly for strike action in a dispute over pay.

They are demanding a “proper pay rise” after being offered 2 per cent, according to a union boss.

A spokesperson for Royal Mail said it was “disappointed” at the vote in support of industrial action.

It comes just days after another union called off a strike among Royal Mail managers.

The vast majority of Communication Workers Union (CWU) members who voted - 97 per cent - backed the walkout. The turnout was 77 per cent. The union said it was an unprecedented result.

Dave Ward, its general secretary, said there would now be a “small window” of opportunity for talks to avoid walkouts before strike dates are set.

He said postal workers received big support from the public for their efforts during the pandemic and would continue to receive backing for their pay campaign.

“Crucially, the vote can leave no doubt that postal workers are united and that they are demanding the proper pay rise they deserve,” he said.

“While bosses rake in £758m in profit and shareholders take £400m, workers are expected to take a serious real-terms pay cut.

The union boss added: “The CWU’s message to Royal Mail’s leadership is loud and clear - not a single postal worker in this country will budge until you get serious and give them a dignified, proper pay rise.”

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “We offered a deal worth up to 5.5 per cent for CWU grade colleagues, the biggest increase we have offered for many years, which the CWU rejected.

“We can only fund this offer by making the changes that will pay for it and ensure Royal Mail can grow and remain competitive in a fast-moving industry.”

But they added: “Despite nearly three months of talks, the CWU have not engaged in any meaningful discussion on the changes we need to make to adapt.”

The Royal Mail spokesperson said it has “contingency plans to minimise customer disruption” in the event of industrial action.

Transport workers have also been striking in a call for pay increases amid the cost of living crisis, in which wages are failing to keep up with soaring inflation.

The government had also been threatened with strikes from NHS workers and teachers calling for better pay offers, but it announced new pay rises for public sector workers on Tuesday.

They included 4.5 per cent for eligible doctors and dentists, 5 per cent for police and 5 per cent for experienced teachers.

Unions have raised concerns this is not enough to keep pace with soaring inflation, which hit 9 per cent in May.

Britain saw a record fall in regular pay - when taking inflation into account - the same month, according to official statistics.

Additional reporting by Press Association