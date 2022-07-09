Royal Mail managers are set to go on strike later this month in a dispute over plans to slash jobs and pay.

Unite, their trade union, said the industrial action will impact the postal service across the UK “immediately”.

It said more than 2,400 managers will be protesting against plans to cut up to 700 jobs and reduce pay by up to £7,000 for some.

Here is what we know so far about the planned strikes:

When will they be taking place?

First, Royal Mail managers are set to “work to rule” between 15 and 19 July, meaning they will work strictly according to contracted hours and duties.

This is set to be followed by three days of strike action between 20 and 22 July.

How will the public be affected?

Unite says the industrial action will “impact the postal and parcel service immediately across Great Britain and Northern Ireland”.

Disruption is likely to post and parcels across the UK, it warned, as managers would not be processing post and parcels as usual.

This includes delays to key services, such as next-day delivery and tracked items.

What else is expected during the industrial action?

Unite has warned key services could face delays during the days of industrial action (Getty Images)

Unite said Royal Mail managers will take their contracted breaks, start and finish exactly on time and take their rest days, leaving no manager on site. During the strike days, they will refuse to work at all.

While the industrial action will be carried out by managers, the union warned postal staff might also refuse to work in unmanaged buildings.

What does Unite say?

Mike Eatwell, Unite national officer with responsibility for Royal Mail, said members have been “forced to the position of taking industrial action because those running Royal Mail refuse to see sense”.

He said: “We have taken another detailed look at Royal Mail’s proposals, and it is worse than we first thought.”

Mr Eatwell said Royal Mail was looking to cut 700 jobs on top of 1,200 slashed last year, with managers who remain facing cuts to salaries of up to £7,000.

“Royal Mail knows what to do if it wants to avoid these strikes,” he said. “Step back from these cuts and make a serious offer to Unite’s members that will restore jobs and preserve pay.”

What does Royal Mail say?

When Unite members voted for industrial action at the end of last month, a Royal Mail spokesperson said the postal service has “contigency plans in place to keep letters and parcels moving in the event of a strike”.

They also said there was “no grounds for industrial action” and accused Unite of putting out misleading claims over additional job losses to members.

“The extended consultation on these changes concluded earlier this year, and the restructuring is complete,” the spokesperson said.

“We committed to protecting pay for all managers who stay with Royal Mail, and the vast majority will see an increase in their earnings.”