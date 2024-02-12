Minister admits fresh Navy embarrassment ‘unacceptable’ as warship fails to set sail

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Security minister Tom Tugendhat has admitted it is unacceptable that both of Britain’s multi-billion pound aircraft carriers have failed to leave port this month for vital military exercises.

HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Queen Elizabeth were due to take part in the largest Nato exercise since the Cold War, called Operation Steadfast Defender, which has been organised in the wake of Russia’s heightened threat to European security.

HMS Prince of Wales was supposed to set off for Norway on Sunday for the exercises later this month but the departure was cancelled at the last moment.

It had been brought in to replace HMS Queen Elizabeth, which failed to depart from Portsmouth Harbour a week earlier due to an “issue” found in final checks with the starboard propeller coupling. It will now head to Rosyth in Scotland to receive repairs to address “wear and tear”, according to the Royal Navy.

Asked what had happened with the HMS Prince of Wales, Mr Tugendhat told LBC: “I’m afraid it’s not something I can explain, that’s a matter for the MoD (Ministry of Defence) and I’m going to have to ask some questions about it.

The Royal Navy aircraft carriers HMS Queen Elizabeth (right) and HMS Prince of Wales alongside at HMNB Portsmouth (PA Wire)

“But I’m sure the First Sea Lord is looking at this right now. Admiral Key has commanded an aircraft carrier in the past and will no doubt be all over the details of this and making sure they set sail as soon as possible.

“It isn’t acceptable that we have such expensive and important items of kit sitting in the dock when they should be out defending our interests abroad.”

The MoD did not provide a reason why HMS Prince of Wales failed to depart on Sunday but a spokesperson said it will set off soon “subject to suitable tide and weather conditions”.

Mr Tugendhat was then forced to brush away mocking comments on Monday morning that the state-of-the-art aircraft carrier could only sail on a sunny day when the tide is going the right way.

“That is absolutely not correct,” the security minister said. “Our warships are capable of operating in ... practically all weather.

“The reality is we have a completely capable Navy with some extraordinary sailors who are able to equip and deploy our vessels around the world.”

But two cancellations in a week due to “wear and tear” have been a source of embarrassment for the Royal Navy.

People lined the walls of Portsmouth Harbour to watch the 65,000-tonne HMS Prince of Wales depart on Sunday.

But after MoD police boats had secured the area and the harbour mouth was closed to traffic - the normal protocol for the departure of a carrier - the channel was reopened and HMS Prince of Wales failed to leave the jetty.

It is unclear if the sailing was cancelled before the carrier was set to leave or whether it had made its first movements from the jetty at Portsmouth Naval Base.

One member of the public who had come to wave off the carrier said: “I hope it hasn’t broken down again.”

After about 20 minutes, the hundreds of people gathered to see the ship started to disperse as word spread that it was not leaving.In August 2022, HMS Prince of Wales broke down shortly after leaving Portsmouth following a propeller shaft problem.