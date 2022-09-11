Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Queen Elizabeth II’s journey to her final resting place has begun with Her Majesty’s coffin Edinburgh-bound.

She will eventually be brought to Windsor Castle, where she will be laid to rest at the King George VI memorial chapel.

Though she will be buried in Windsor, she will not be laid to rest in the royal vault which is currently home to 25 members of the royal family.

The late Duke of Edinburgh will soon be relocated from the royal vault to King George VI chapel to lie with the late Queen, as well as her mother and father, King George VI, the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret.

The late Queen’s final journey home has begun (AP)

The royal vault lies beneath St George’s Chapel in the Windsor grounds and has housed royals in their final place of rest since the 15th century.

Royals are traditionally lowered into the vault through an opening in the floor of St George’s Chapel.

The royal vault lies beneath St George’s Chapel in the Windsor ground (PA)

The late Queen will be buried in the George VI Memorial Chapel in St George's Chapel, Windsor (PA)

The royals who are still buried in the royal vault are:

Princess Amelia, daughter of George III (d.1810)

Princess Augusta, Duchess of Brunswick, sister of George III (d.1813)

Stillborn son of Princess Charlotte (d. 1817)

Princess Charlotte (daughter of George IV) (d.1817)

Queen Charlotte, wife of George III (d.1818)

Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, father of Queen Victoria (d.1820)

King George III (d.1820)

Prince Alfred, son of George III (d.1782, placed in vault 1820)

Prince Octavius, son of George III (d.1783, placed in vault 1820)

Princess Elizabeth, daughter of William IV (d.1821)

Prince Frederick, Duke of York (d.1827)

King George IV (d.1830)

Still-born daughter of Prince Ernest Augustus, son of George III (d.1818)

King William IV (d.1837)

Princess Sophia, daughter of George III (d.1840)

Queen Adelaide, wife of William IV (d.1849)

Prince Frederick of Schleswig-Holstein, son of Princess Christian (d.1876)

King George V of Hanover (d.1878)

Victoria von Pawel Rammingen, daughter of Princess Frederica of Hanover (d.1881)

Princess Mary Adelaide, Duchess of Teck, mother of Queen Mary (d.1897)

Prince Francis, Duke of Teck, father of Queen Mary (d.1900)

Princess Frederika of Hanover (d.1926)

Prince Adolphus, Duke of Cambridge, grandfather of Queen Mary (d.1850, placed in vault 1930)

Princess Augusta, Duchess of Cambridge, grandmother of Queen Mary (d.1889, placed in vault 1930).

Meanwhile, thousands of mourners lined the streets on Sunday to bid farewell to the only Queen they have ever known, shedding tears as the royal cortege passed the streets of Ballater, a quaint town the late Queen cherished so much.

The wreath on the coffin has been made up of flowers from the Balmoral estate including sweet peas - one of the Queen’s favourite flowers - dahlias, phlox, white heather and pine fir.

Thousands filled the streets to watch funeral cortege pass by (REUTERS)

Well-wishers who had waited patiently for the opportunity to pay their respects bowed their heads while others saluted as the hearse drove slowly by.

Afterwards, Margaret MacKenzie, from Inverness, said: “It was very dignified. It was nice to see that a lot of people came out to support and pay their respects.”

Meanwhile, hundreds of miles from the Queen’s funeral procession, a sea of people gathered at Windsor Castle on Sunday morning.

Crowds gather to leave flowers at Windsor Castle (EPA)

Former soldiers were among those seen paying their respects.

Alvie Porter-Smith, 87, a local resident, said: “Already there are queues along the Long Walk, but it’s a rather nice atmosphere, with people making conversation.”